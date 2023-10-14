A TikTok video showing a young man’s sweet gesture for his ex-girlfriend on her graduation day has captured the hearts of many viewers

The man, who seemed to have a friendly relationship with his former partner, surprised her with a hug and a bouquet of flowers as he congratulated her on her achievement

The woman was visibly delighted to see him and their chemistry suggested that they might still harbour some feelings for each other

The woman was clearly overjoyed to see him and thanked him for his thoughtful gesture.

Their interaction displayed a strong spark between them and made many viewers wonder if they still had some unresolved feelings for each other.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kahindofuraha reacted:

"My ex showed on my graduation I cried. Alike a baby.... couldn't handle how much I don't like him."

AssaMandah said:

"This Level of Maturity deserves a Salute."

Trey Chanda wrote:

"A guy who really knows how to waste his time."

Coachfrankling:

"Because l have a degree that your grandparents never had."

User7383484u3737:

"It would take millions of years for someone like me to understand this."

Kitapah95:

"The love is still there jst get back together."

User73383i3i3u393u:

"I am Chipo went through a lot with my ex have seen him strangle,so I wish him nothin but the best and on his graduation am gonna be there bz he deserves the best."

Ngoni princess:

"Never ever hate the heart that once loved you...yoU are one in a million."

Kingmercy:

"Me my ex didn't even invite me to his wedding."

Nb08:

"And is that current galfrnd.. drinking water to avoid... collapsing. because of jeuolus...she will be like wat if."

