Skillful Lady Shuns Hairdressing Salon, Makes Her Hair by Herself and Posts Video on TikTok
- A lady who has hairdressing skills made her hair by herself instead of going to the salon and paying money for it
- The lady recorded a video showing how she managed to make the hair into a ponytail using simple tools
- The video she posted attracted the attention of her followers after she posted it on TikTok
PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!
Many TikTok users are praising a lady who perfectly made her hair by herself.
In the video, the lady took her viewers on a step-by-step journey of how she managed to make the hair by herself.
She said the hairstyle she made is called a ponytail, and she started by parting her hair into small units and then holding it together with gel.
She then braided a large amount of wool, which she attached to the back of her head to create the ponytail.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
The video impressed many of her followers because the outcome of her efforts looked superb.
The lady's TikTok account, @royal_eseadjor, is replete with many videos showing different hairstyles she made.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to the video of a lady who made her hair herself
@lorlyne Nguema said:
"Your hair is polished."
@Cecilia_ said:
"Everyone is asking for the name of the gel."
@perpetuadova2 said:
"What is the name of the gel."
@Mail Mail said:
"My hair is same length and I used ECO styling gel. It worked perfectly and lasted for two weeks."
@Unstoppable Girl said:
"This hairstyle is stronger than my relationship."
@amaapevo said:
"Please can you give me the name of your gel?"
@Alicia said:
"What did you apply on the hair?"
@tuesday said:
"How do you put the ponytail on."
@Mandylove said:
"Very beautiful. Name of gel, please."
@Myhand said:
"During Sallah celebration, my mom makes my own packing gel like this."
Video of all back hairstyle goes viral on TikTok
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man said men like all-back hairstyles more than other styles.
In a TikTok video, the man urged ladies not to waste money on other hair types.
The video went viral because many people agreed with the post.
Source: Legit.ng