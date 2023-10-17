A lady who has hairdressing skills made her hair by herself instead of going to the salon and paying money for it

The lady recorded a video showing how she managed to make the hair into a ponytail using simple tools

The video she posted attracted the attention of her followers after she posted it on TikTok

Many TikTok users are praising a lady who perfectly made her hair by herself.

In the video, the lady took her viewers on a step-by-step journey of how she managed to make the hair by herself.

She said the hairstyle she made is called a ponytail, and she started by parting her hair into small units and then holding it together with gel.

She then braided a large amount of wool, which she attached to the back of her head to create the ponytail.

The video impressed many of her followers because the outcome of her efforts looked superb.

The lady's TikTok account, @royal_eseadjor, is replete with many videos showing different hairstyles she made.

Reactions to the video of a lady who made her hair herself

@lorlyne Nguema said:

"Your hair is polished."

@Cecilia_ said:

"Everyone is asking for the name of the gel."

@perpetuadova2 said:

"What is the name of the gel."

@Mail Mail said:

"My hair is same length and I used ECO styling gel. It worked perfectly and lasted for two weeks."

@Unstoppable Girl said:

"This hairstyle is stronger than my relationship."

@amaapevo said:

"Please can you give me the name of your gel?"

@Alicia said:

"What did you apply on the hair?"

@tuesday said:

"How do you put the ponytail on."

@Mandylove said:

"Very beautiful. Name of gel, please."

@Myhand said:

"During Sallah celebration, my mom makes my own packing gel like this."

