A man advised ladies to weave their hair all back, noting that the style looks beautiful on them.

In a video posted on TikTok, the man claimed male folks are more in love with all-back hairstyles than the expensive weaves ladies spend money on.

A man says an all-back hairstyle is attractive to men. Photo credit: TikTok/@m.a.c_500.

Source: TikTok

He posted a photo of a beautiful lady carrying neat cornrows and insisted that the simple style is more attractive than other hairdos.

Is all-back hairstyle more attractive than weaves?

Many people who saw the picture on TikTok said they agreed with him. Others, however, disagreed and said ladies make their hair to please themselves and not to attract men.

Some said men use such statements as a ploy to escape giving money to their wives to make hair. The video was posted on TikTok by @m.a.c_500.

Watch the video below:

Below are the reactions gathered from TikTok users.

@sambaj7 said:

"90% of men love this."

@Forster.Sigma said:

"Tell them oo. All those helmets they put on don’t really attract us, but we compliment for the sake of peace."

@Peace said:

"Whatever I do I do it for my own happiness."

@Ssebaana Ronnie commented:

"It depends on the nature of the head."

@entledekoker said:

"We don't do it for men. We just want to look."

@Jcn Njengx commented:

"It depends with shape of heads."

@user7283516753091 said:

"I thought I was the only one who likes this style."

