A Nigerian man gifted his girlfriend an expensive iPhone, which he said he purchased at N2.2 million

The moment of happiness as the lady received the expensive gift was captured in a video which went viral

In the clip, the lady could not hold her excitement as she screamed after unboxing the brand-new phone

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Reactions have trailed the video of a man who gifted his girlfriend an iPhone 15 worth N2.2 million.

In a video seen on the TikTok handle of @crispdal, the lady could not control her excitement when the huge gift was handed to her.

The lady shouted in excitement after receiving the gift. Photo credit: TikTok/@crispdal.

Source: TikTok

The man and his friends were riding in a car with the lady when the gift was unveiled.

It was kept a secret from her until when she got it. She shouted out of joy and quickly hugged her man.

She also unveiled the new phone, which her man gave to her to celebrate her verification.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as man gifts his girlfriend an iPhone 15

@Favour said:

"Abeg purple-speedy waybill your old phone come gimme first."

@King said:

"Speedy deserves everything she got."

@bbylove reacted:

"Congratulations, my fav purple speedy."

@Famous concept said:

"Why don't you no use that money to buy a small Corolla so that una no go dey order Uber again?"

@theprettytife said:

"Omo!! I believe true love still exists. I'm not giving up anymore I swear."

@Kedoni said:

"All this will not matter in heaven."

@CHA CHA said:

"Abeg make una change my own iPhone 8 nah."

@Pretty Ada said:

"Una no dey buy land."

@Sam Choice Dede said:

"Make una no dey do Tiwa this thing."

@ADA_BEKE said:

"Some people are very lucky, when it comes to this thing called love."

Nigerian man gets iPhone 15 Pro Max

A young Nigerian man got the new iPhone 15 and made a video for his online fans.

After getting the new Apple device, the man unboxed it to show people it was not just an empty carton.

The man said he was the first person to get the new Apple phone as Nigerians questioned his financial decision.

Source: Legit.ng