A newborn baby endowed with a hairy body from birth has stunned people who have seen its video on Youtube

The baby was crying with its tiny voice, but the hair on its body quickly became the centre of attraction

Many Youtube users who are baby lovers went to the comment section of the video to say how they admire the child

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A newborn baby with a tremendous amount of hair on its body has gone viral on Youtube.

In the video posted on the platform by @afterbirth, the child was shown just a few minutes after it emerged into the world.

The natural hair on the baby's body has stunned many people. Photo credit: YouTube/@afterbirth.

Source: Youtube

The video shows the child crying with its tiny voice, but the hair on its body overshadows everything.

Cute baby with hairy body melts hearts

The baby has plenty of hair on its arms, back and face. The child is evidently endowed with hair from birth.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Even the hair on its head and eyebrows are longer than normal. The child has melted many hearts on YouTube.

Many who saw the video took to the comment section to react to it with kind words.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of baby with hair body

@chinyerethata2049 said:

"Most beautiful baby in the world."

@vja9990 commented:

"So cute, and heart-melting cry. Love you, baby."

@eramofficial7863 said:

"Baby born with eye brows amazing."

@lindaensor7718 said:

"Cute little baby. Looks so sweet and precious. It has a soft little cry. May God bless and watch over little one."

@user-jr7gy2sx6t said:

"This was how my daughter was born 30 yrs ago. God bless you, baby."

@SomaDas-lu1lu said:

"When he will get older he will be very beautiful, you have to keep body guard for him."

@DanettaShelton-ur5uz said:

"He's beautiful!!! Bet you had lots of heartburn. The hair is perfectly placed. Nice color."

Beauiful baby girl with long hair goes viral on TikTok

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a baby who has thick and natural hair on her head went viral on TikTok.

The baby girl was seen playing while sitting on the floor.

Also, her mother was combing her hair, and the thickness became evident to many people.

Source: Legit.ng