A Nigerian man has shared a receipt of drinks he purchased in Lagos Island with exorbitant prices

In his post, he reiterated that if someone treats you to expensive drinks, it signifies your significance to them

Netizens have reacted to the outrageous prices, sparking discussions on the value placed on relationships

A Nigerian man has caused a stir on social media after sharing a receipt of drinks he bought in Lagos Island.

The receipt revealed astonishing prices, with Azul priced at 725,000 naira, Casamigos at 500,000 naira, Red Bull at 8,000 naira, 1 bottle of water at 3,000 naira, and shisha at 40,000 naira.

Man posts receipt of drinks in Lagos bar Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut/Instagram.

Source: UGC

Man praises men who still take ladies out in harsh economy

The post also included a humorous remark, suggesting that taking someone out during this period is an act worthy of recognition.

The caption read:

“Lmao azul 725k, casamigos 500k, Red Bull 8k, 1 water 3k, shisha 40k. If man take woman or man out this period na Real MVP o. Sha pour small small.”

The exorbitant prices showcased in the receipt ignited a flurry of reactions from netizens.

Many social media users expressed shock and disbelief at the steep costs of the drinks.

Reactions as man posts receipt of drinks

The post has prompted discussions on the value placed on experiences and gestures within relationships with some questioning the necessity of such extravagant spending.

@crazeclown commented:

“Red bill 8k? I swear if I drink am and I no see the wings grow, me and bar man go get issues.”

@enigmaticmafia said:

“Water 3k ogbara ara.”

@rhema74 said:

“The ladies are very happy to post the amounts their one night stand bobo spend to show off - ask the guy to support their business - he won't - da-ft sets of humans.”

@ladyque_ reacted:

“3k for water? The water better be the same water Jesus turned into wine.”

@chidhoxieh reacted:

“Yet the girl you took out told you she is not in the mood. Reply her as an island boy.”

@advisercomedian said:

“For Abuja I wan buy Barbecue Fish dem say na 25k for one even whale, Wey swallow Jonah na how much?”

@debbie_adaorah reacted:

“You can never impress me with spending so much in clubs sha. I see that as f**lish spending and w*ste of money.”

@danjylagoz said:

“These drinks are not expensive like this in market o. Just buy from the original store and get a good speaker in your house. Party no dey stop.”

See the post below:

