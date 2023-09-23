A popular Nigerian chef displayed different food in her restaurant and said that everything was N3.2m

The lady told people among the food items cooked were jollof rice and egusi soups with assorted meats

Nigerians found it hard to believe that N3.2m would be spent on food only, as they argued in her comment section

A Nigerian chef has got many people talking after sharing an array of meals worth over N3m.

The chef (@hotmbycheft) announced that it was her birthday as she arranged the meals on the table with the help of her assistants.

Jollof chicken, fried rice on display

Among the food were bowls of fried rice, jollof rice, chick stew, and egusi soup. Edikaikong soup was also on the table.

Many Nigerians were surprised that the food bowls could be worth millions of naira. Some people priced them low.

Olatunsam said:

"At least, this is better than buying 1 fish for 6.8million naira. Ola of Lagos should see this."

iyiolakolawolebob asked:

"When you turn ola of Lagos?"

Chiamaka said:

"I know food is expensive but this price just seems outrageous."

sandy_XOXO said:

"You all should understand that for some people that 3.2m isn't much...I pray to get to that level someday."

Gentuuu said:

"This thing all together 500k."

ExpensiveBody... joked:

"You don’t have the one of 8.9. Billion?"

Kim namjoon said:

"My wedding of more than 700 guests, na 2 million plus cover am sha. Omo ur clients must be rich rich!"

Emmanuel asked:

"3.2 million naira how?"

Classic_____ rossy asked:

"You go dash me Lexus car join am?"

Jane windy said:

"3.2m how much to rent my entire village Aje."

TeejayCSO said:

"Give me N50k, I go cook all dis + fresh juice added."

