A 17-year-old from Chicago, has made history by becoming one of the youngest persons to earn a doctoral degree

Throughout her academic career, Tillman was said to have demonstrated exceptional intelligence, dedication, and a passion for learning

She credits her achievement to hard work and determination, emphasizing the importance of family values

In an extraordinary achievement, 17-year-old Dorothy Jean Tillman II has made history by becoming one of the youngest person to earn a doctoral degree.

The Chicago teenager walked in her graduation ceremony this month, capping off an incredible academic journey.

The 17-year-old speaks after her PhD defense. Photo credit: @abcnews

Source: UGC

Tillman's academic prowess began at the tender age of 10 when she enrolled as a freshman at the College of Lake County, majoring in Psychology.

17-year-old becomes doctorate holder

She later earned her Master of Science from Unity College in 2020. In 2021, at just 15 years old, she was accepted into the Doctor of Behavioral Health Management Program at Arizona State University.

Speaking to "Good Morning America," Tillman attributed her passion for education to her family's background and values.

She credited her grandmother, a participant in the Civil Rights Movement, for instilling in her the importance of education and lifelong learning.

"People in my life, like my grandmother, who was part of the Civil Rights Movement, she of course harped on the importance of education and consistently learning something always," Tillman said.

"I always held education so high on my own... finding different things to be educated about," Tillman emphasized, according to ABC News, highlighting her drive for knowledge and self-improvement.

Nigerian lady bags doctorate degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that In a lively encounter on the bustling streets, a Nigerian lady joyfully shared her recent achievement.

She declared publicly that she had attained her doctoral degree in Psychology.

Seated in her car, she animatedly engaged with passersby, emphasizing her newly acquired academic certificate until her audience grasped its significance.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported about one Mosunmola Kudirat Ariwoola who gained her PhD at later age. She spoke about her journey of becoming a doctorate holder at 61 year old.

Source: Legit.ng