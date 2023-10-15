A humorous young man, who was showering money at a party became a TikTok sensation when his personal assistant tried to give him yet another wad of cash

The man’s bombastic side-eye clearly conveyed that he had spent enough and wouldn’t part with any more money

The man made sure his eyes conveyed the message clearly in a way that the PA would understand

In the vibrant atmosphere of a lively night party, a young man stood at the center of attention with a funny video.

His funny act radiated as he playfully showered money around, creating an exhilarating spectacle.

The man bombastic side eye is considered one of the funniest. Photo credit: TikTok/@call_me_oyins

Source: TikTok

The crowd watched in awe as crisp banknotes fluttered coolly, catching the glimmering lights. The crowd watched in awe as crisp banknotes fluttered coolly, catching the glimmering lights.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

And at this very moment, fate decided to add an unexpected twist to the festivities.

Enter the unsung hero—the young man’s personal assistant. He moved with purpose through the crowd, weaving between dancers and revelers.

To ensure that his employer’s lavish display didn’t run dry. Armed with another bundle of cash, he approached the money-spraying maestro.

As the personal assistant extended the fresh wad of cash toward his employer, their eyes locked in a silent battle of wills.

The young man’s expression morphed into what can only be described as “bombastic side-eye.”

It was a look that transcended mere words—a nonverbal manifesto that screamed, “Enough is enough!”

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

PrexxieofGoodLifeV reacted:

"See the bombastic side eye wey him carry look."

Oyins:

"He will be like, this one I Dey spray na paper?"

O'Charlie:

"No put me for debt(Gbese) make l no spray my hoUse rent."

ItzbelieveOmon:

"Una mind no go touch ground."

Oforcouture:

"U for tear am better."

Nmesoma064:

"Bombastic side eyes."

T_sweetlife:

"You think say I Dey happy as I Dey throwway money?"

Baby gives mum side-eye in funny video, many wonder where she learnt to do that

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a mother, monalisa_empire0, shared a video showing her little girl with a very funny facial expression one would expect from an adult.

Playing a background sound that said "side eye," the baby responded accordingly. Her face was so serious one would think she had a lot on her mind.

People funnily said the baby needs to be apologised to. Many TikTokers wanted to know who offended the baby.

Source: Legit.ng