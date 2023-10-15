A Nigerian man who was a guest at Wizkid’s mum’s burial party is now trending online over a video he posted

In the video, the young man was seen kneeling down under a table to pack some of the money Wizkid sprayed

The viral video raised a series of mixed reactions online with some netizens finding it amusing and others calling it embarrassing

There was a money rain at Nigerian singer Wizkid’s mother’s burial party and a young man who was a guest at the event made the most of it.

The guest who is identified as @Vin_Sholex on TikTok shared the video showing how he boldly picked money that Wizkid sprayed at the event.

In the video, the young man was seen kneeling down under a table as he struggled to pick some of the crisp N500 notes that the singer threw into the air.

Netizens react to video of man shamelessly picking money from the floor at Wizkid's mum's party. Photos: @vin_sholex

Not stopping there, the guest at the party later showed off the bundles of cash he made off picking money at the Wizkid event.

Reactions trail video of man picking money sprayed at Wizkid’s mum’s burial party

The video of @Vin_Sholex going to great lengths to pick money from the floor at the party soon spread on different social media pages and it drew a lot of comments from Nigerians.

While many netizens seemed to find it amusing, others blamed it on poverty and shamed the young man for his actions.

Read some of their comments below:

mandy__chuks:

“If shameless was a person…see as he kneel down Dey cash out.”

realsteve_clothing:

“Agba picker , person boyfriend .”

thisiskingx:

“Sometime na opportunities like this dey make person rich sharp guy don’t playy.”

am_loydj:

“Bro literally picked someone's monthly salary on the floor.”

yung_bossu:

“Once you comot shame, you go Dey Dey make money. I no know how oo but I know what am saying.”

ajilaisaac:

“Forget someone's boyfriend, the hustle is real, no dull yourself.”

chyddo:

“You wan deh form for people weh get pass you. Those big men wouldn’t still have picked it, nor will wizzy need it. That will go a long way for bro.”

officialzarah_:

“As he dey pick nobody complain cos they no need am,so make una let omolomo breath.”

princebettingtips:

“Poverty is a disease! May we become billionaires n never have to disgrace ourselves in public.”

mandy__chuks:

realmitch_hairmpire:

“I talk am say if I Dey that party ehn, I go travel go Vietnam next month go buy one hair factory there.”

hypemanjerry:

“In a land were the economy is going crazy, braveness and strength is the major key of success. Kudos to this LION HEART.”

