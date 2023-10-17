Big Brother Naija Ike Onyema recently became a trending topic online after he called co-star Mercy Eke and her fans

It was reported that the Pepper Dem Gang superstar’s fans, fondly referred to as “Mercinaires” host a space on Twitter now known as X

At the virtual conference meeting that Mercy attended, Mercinaires dragged a couple of the All Stars participants, including Ike, who came for them

BBNaija All Stars Ike Onyeoma blows hot at Mercy Eke and her fanbase

The offensive remarks about his family offended Ike Onyema, who had previously dated the Pepper Dem Gang star.

Taking to Twitter, now known as X, he warned the perpetrators of the unlawful attack and threatened to affect personal brands.

“Opened a 9hr space to insult my family unprovoked, and just one tweet everybody is weeping. Come for me, but never my family. I am respectful, but know when to draw the line, don’t trigger me. Don’t let me set the right and true narrative. Personal Brands would be massively affected. Peace.”

BBNaija Ike’s outrage sparks reactions online

@Merita_baby:

"Agba cook, this food go too sweet."

@thisistolu:

"When I talk say your mate dey win, you dey say queen maker. Na you cause all these rubbish."

@VitalNigeria:

"I greet you bros ,I still greet everyone wey wan peace . Bros calm down. We know the Fundation of the personal brands. No loud am."

@HephzibahTweet1:

"Ike dear, in you I trust. Open a space and spill ALL the tea on her!! You have kept your mouth shut, and protected her for the longest, but all she and her minions do, is insult you at any chance. Feel free to spill!!! We are ready whenever you are❤️."

@pablonstars:

"People are looking for American Visa to go and make money.. This one come back from America to be fighting with the woman wey don Dey feed am."

@tamunowarisoma:

"Ike and his entire family were dragged through the mud because he was with Mercy on that Africa magic show. This boy has been through it because he loved mercy. If Ike spills, no one should cry, it's his lived experience and he has the right to share his lived experience."

@LupinIkenga:

"Ike I don’t mind paying you every month to drag Mercy. Please don’t you ever slow down, drag the hell out of her and her toxic fanbase."

@MrKojoBasil:

"I said it earlier, let Mercy call her mercenaries to order. They are not helping her."

