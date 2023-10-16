A lady generated a buzz online as she opened up about how she taught a delivery guy a lesson for bringing her order late

According to her, she ordered food and the vendor already handed it to the delivery guy but he failed to show up on time

After calling the man 21 times, she decided to give him a taste of his own medicine when he finally arrived

A delivery man was taught a lesson by an angry female customer after he showed up late with her food.

The female customer, @Aku__Addy, said she ordered food from a vendor whose outlet was just seven minutes away from her house.

She called the delivery guy severally to no avail

In a tweet on X, @Aku__Addy said he called the delivery man 21 times after he first told her he was coming but had not been seen.

He did not pick up her calls and when he finally arrived, she said she calmly received her food and told him to wait for his money while she ate. She wrote:

"I ordered food. They gave it to their delivery guy 53 mins ago. For context my house and the spot is 7 mins apart.I called this guy 27 times after he first said he was coming, no answer. He just arrived. I calmly collected the food and told him to wait for the money. I’m eating."

She said the food was cold

In another tweet still on the issue, she said the delivery guy was unreasonable as he delivered a cold meal to her.

"Oh sis it really wasn’t oh. The food arrived cold, it wasn’t nice and I had found something else to eat when he came. Chale I really vex. He no get sense."

See her tweet below:

Mixed reactions trail the lady's encounter with the delivery guy

@Nehes said:

"You guys might not like to hear this, how about you look at it from another perspective.

"The delivery guy must have been sent out with multiple orders to deliver, so your place being 10-20 mins away doesn't mean he would get to you in that time. What about cases where there is..."

@Saviour_James98 said:

"Chop finish, go check fridge if ur favourite drink dey inside, if e no dey, comot go outside go bayam come back come sidang drink finish, find neighbour do smaul amebo den come back come transfer de money give de food vendor, make him go collect de money from dem. Him de mad sef."

@Kanrabbai said:

"Did you add jara or you paid him at exactly 53 mins?

"If I were you, I’d round it up to the nearest hour.

"Or even after he has called me 28 times regardless of which day it completes."

@sweetpopee said:

"This is fu.cking hilarious until you realize how easily it could go left. them strangers on motorcycles be having too much access to us dropping stuff off right at our mf doorsteps. no too give am chance make he misbehave, we all know who Ghanaians will side with."

