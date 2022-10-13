A mother found it strange that her child who eats sparingly at home returns from school every day with an empty flask

To be sure about her thoughts, she sent her child to school with his worst food and he still returned empty-handed

The woman said she finally made her findings as she blamed her son's teachers for eating his flask of food

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Nigerian mother identified as @Dcounty93 on Twitter has accused her child's teachers of eating his food.

The woman said she always suspected that someone was eating the food of her two-year-old son whom she usually sends to school with a big flask.

Nigerian mum, Unripe plantain, school boy Photo Credit: @Bassey Edoho / Jasmin Merdan

Source: Getty Images

Knowing that her son doesn't eat unripe plantain, she packaged it for him in a flash and sent him to school. Surprisingly, he still came home with an empty flask.

In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"I packaged boiled unripe plantain and egg/vegetable sauce! Knowing fully well my son hates unripe plantain. Lo and behold brethren he came back with an empty Flask.

"So it was actually a test, because his flask is kind of big and for a 2-year-old he can’t eat that much in a sitting. I knew something wasn’t right! At least some should come back home. I had to risk it for a day with that dish! Anyways I got my answer. That was when I knew his teachers are eating good!"

Reactions as funny mum blames teachers for eating child's food

Ifunanya 13 said:

"Why will you give him what you know he might not eat? Is like you don’t want to have rest of mind that day."

Ife commented:

"If only the teachers knew."

Mimeee Makas wrote:

"I don dey wonder say how come my Pikin dey clear her food for school on a steady but not a heavy eater in the house."

Prince Lyf added:

"School is stressful Na. Stress = the teacher."

See tweet below:

Teacher cooks and gives free food to students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful female teacher has been celebrated on social media for her unusual deed to students.

The teacher named Abena Mankosa, according to BBC News Pidgin, who teaches at the Aninkroma D/A primary school in Ashanti region, Ghana has been a blessing to her students. Abena, a class one teacher, would always cook meals and offer them to her students free of charge.

BBC News Pidgin in an Instagram post, shared pictures of some of the benefiting students as they enjoyed the free meal given to them by their kind teacher. It is said that she makes the cookings with the financial support she got from her Facebook friends.

Source: Legit.ng