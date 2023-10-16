Nigerians have expressed admiration for an employer owing to his responses after his female employee expressed her feelings for him

The young lady told her married boss how she really loved him from her heart but he was not moved

While the lady claimed it was all a prank, internet users who went through their chats thought otherwise

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

A Nigerian lady has come under fire for claiming to prank her boss by telling him she loves him.

A WhatsApp chat involving the lady, @xo_xo_succy, and her boss was shared on Facebook and stirred mixed reactions.

She expressed love for her boss. Photo Credit: 22injection, Instagram/ @xo_xo_succy

Source: Twitter

In the chat, the lady told the man of her feelings but he reminded her that he is a married man.

Countering his resistance, the lady replied that his wife was not in the country but her boss politely turned her down.

Instead, he mentioned that his brother is single and would like to link up the lady with him. The boss maintained that she is his employee and it was not ideal for them to be engaged in such.

The lady was heavily criticised

Ruth Lagacie said:

"Very serious boss I never knew men like this still existed."

Oluchukwu Raphael Okafor said:

"You're working with me, so nothing should be attached".

"That's the standard but many don't know. When you no longer work in same place or intentionally want to settle down, you can have something to do with your coworker."

Okechukwu Chidinma Lucy said:

"Not knowing when to draw the line with people’s husbands.. it’s a big problem…this is a dirty prank.. if he had reciprocated she would have tag it as sexual harassment…"

Nã Ø Mï said:

"This lady meant every single thing she said.

"She turned it to prank cos the man didn't give in."

Ogbuji Brendy said:

"Sha if na my hubby be your Boss, don’t try this prank else we will replace you with another hardworking and trustworthy staff."

Rachael Odiwanor Iyamah said:

"Somebody's husband.....if disciplined and good humour was a person."

Longman Kennedy said:

"If u believe this is a prank, na u Sabi. The girl tried her luck on the wrong Boss. If the man have given in, she won't call it a prank nor post it."

Lady shares how she married her tough boss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had narrated how she finally got her tough boss to be her husband.

Sharing her wedding photo on X, the pretty lady said she met him when she went for an interview at his company.

According to her, he happened to be the one conducting the interview but proved to be a difficult person. Undeterred, she got his number, and after the interview, she said he could not resist. She advised ladies to shoot their shots.

Source: Legit.ng