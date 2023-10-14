The death case of young singer Mohbad is not set to die down anytime soon, with more evidence emerging

A recent report released by TVC, where it was noted that Mohbad's wife has yet to go give an official statement at the Lagos SCID Panti, went viral

Also, the CEO of African TV made a public offer days ago to give Mohbad's wife N10m if a DNA test is done on her son and the singer is confirmed to be the real father

The latest reports about the tragic death of young Nigerian singer Mohbad have sparked emotions online.

A report shared online by the popular TV station Television Continental (TVC) about Mohbad's wife has sparked reactions on social media.

African TV CEO Falz's mum calls out Mohbad's wife, slams report about DNA test being carried out as false. Photo credit: @famousblogng/@_c33why/@tvc

Another clip was shared online by the CEO of African TV, slamming Mohbad's wife as a liar and swindler who was to use public sympathy to sway the truth about her husband's trends.

No DNA test has been done

According to the report shared by TVC, Mohbad's wife, Wunmi, is yet to respond to calls by the Lagos State police command.

TVC also noted in their reports that no DNA test has been carried out on Mohbad's son.

These same claims were corroborated by the owner of African TV, who had put in place an N10m reward for Mohbad's wife if she could prove with DNA that the singer was actually the father of Liam.

Listen to both reports below:

Here's TVC's report about Mohbad's wife:

Lady claims DNA test has been done on Mohbad’s son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when a lady named Wummydero went online to claim that a DNA test had been carried out on Mohbad's son.

Note that these claims came out after a number of Nigerians clamoured for a DNA test to be done on the little boy as more donations poured in for the singer's wife.

After weeks of deliberations, an X (Twitter) user, @Wummydero, took to her page to claim that the DNA test had been conducted, but Nigerians were silent about it.

