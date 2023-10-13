A woman wanted to treat her husband to a birthday surprise party and planned everything but got disappointed

She got a big cake, invited people from her workplace and got a caterer to make different meals but he deliberately failed to show up

When she called him on the phone and put the call on speaker, he further embarrassed her before the guests

A woman was left embarrassed and heartbroken after her husband deliberately failed to attend the surprise birthday party she planned for him.

Facebook user Mel Racheal shared the story on the social media platform and revealed it was from her inbox.

The shame was too much

According to the anonymous owner of the story, she informed her husband about the party and he agreed to appear but never did.

She got him a big cake, got a caterer to cook different meals for the occasion and invited people from her workplace. In her words:

"You organize a surprise birthday party for your husband and you kept telling him to come that you invited people to celebrate. He agreed to come and never showed up.

"That is the cake I baked for him (a photo of the cake was released). I brought a caterer that made different meals but my husband did not show up.

"More than 30 people from ky office came. The shame was too much."

In a damage control attempt, she phoned her husband and put it on speaker in a bid to get all the guests to send him a birthday wish over the phone but he embarrassed her again.

"...I lied to them that his flight was canceled but let us wish him on phone, called and put on speaker and he said why are you disturbing me did I beg you for any birthday surprise, hissed and hung up. So many left without eating and the cake nobody touched it.

"I feel so ashamed, I cried myself to sleep. He is seeing another woman that is why he changed,'' the lady explained.

Mixed reactions trail the man's action

Pst Alex said:

"The Lord is your strength, he will see you through this trying time, just be strong, love yourself there's nothing worth dying for."

Ofoegbu Favour said:

"This one is so deep ,chai. Some of this gender dose not worth some special treatment,tueh.

"May God strengthen you madam.

"Kai this is absurd."

Princess Metong Gogogwute said:

"My God! This is heartbroken, please put yourself together and be strong while watch him closely with that woman. Don't fight him nor the woman your inner peace is very important make sure you have peace within you.in all just be sober!"

CJ Declutter Dewan said:

"Hmmmm it’s well with you ma’am! And for that woman that is keeping him I pray she never has peace of mind. Amen!"

Oiza Ibhade Anyangbeso said:

"How do you organize a birthday party for someone who doesn't care about you? No matter how you love a person make sure they reciprocate such energy before you go the extra mile."

