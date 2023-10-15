A video of Kizz Daniel's bodyguard showing off his dance moves has surprised netizens on the Instagram app

In the intriguing video, the macho man was seen displaying his impressive moves during a workout session

Massive reactions have trailed the video on social media with many commenting about his stomach

Kizz Daniel's bouncer, Kelvin Atobiloye, has caused a frenzy online with a new video on his Instagram account.

In the video, the macho man was spotted dancing and whining his waist during a workout session.

Kizz Daniel's bouncer storms the gym Photo credit: @official_kelvin_power/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Some netizens who watched the video shared via his Instagram account praised his physique and dance moves.

However, others claimed that his belly looked so big for a macho person who works out all the time.

The macho bouncer began trending on social media after he was spotted with his boss, Kizz Daniel at a show.

He also made headlines for throwing a die-hard fan of the singer off the stage during a recent concert.

Reactions trail video of Kizz Daniel's bodyguard dancing

Fav_drjay said:

"So if you loose weight, you don automatically lose your job."

Steve.sam707 asked:

"What is the reason for gyming and you still get belle?"

Auntyfeyi asked:

"The stomach has six packs."

Seyirankins said:

"Abeg na this bros throway person from kiss Daniel stage? Cos I dey find am seriously o."

Vick6543 wrote:

"This one na white money brother oo."

Erosthegymbear commented:

"Yeah that's how every moment should be enjoyed."

Gold_racana added:

"Life is about happiness, weather good or bad ,aka all is life off happiness, because no body have it."

Onome_sota said:

"Nice one show respect for ur boss and for who put cash in ur pocket to feed ur family and to pay bill, nice one keep playing is song and be happy, who want die make him die u make ur money and show respect."

Source: Legit.ng