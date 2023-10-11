Kizz Daniel's bouncer has caught the attention of many after stepping out with his bodyguard in a viral video

Despite his big size, the bouncer remained humble and friendly in the clip, leaving people astonished

Netizens in the comments section reiterated how big he looked compared to his bodyguard

For some time now, Kizz Daniel's bouncer, Atobiloye, has become the centre of attention due to his remarkable physique.

A video showed him walking on the road alongside his bodyguard who was dressed in his uniform.

Kizz Daniel's bodyguard steps out in style Photo credit: @kelvinpower82/TikTok.

Netizens couldn't help but notice how he outshined his bodyguard in terms of size and presence.

Kizz Daniel's bouncer captivates viewers with his friendly nature

The video also captured the bouncer greeting people who hailed him, further highlighting his popularity.

While the bouncer's imposing appearance may catch the eye, what truly astonished netizens was his humility.

Despite his larger-than-life physique, he remained humble and approachable.

Reactions trail video of Kizz Daniel's bouncer walking with his bodyguard

Commenters expressed their admiration for his down-to-earth nature, emphasizing that his physical presence didn't overshadow his friendly demeanour.

@Reignersengine1 said:

“The fact that thrust greeted him and he took his time to respond to every one of them, that's priceless.”

@YA'LATEEF said:

“Na who dey guide who among two of them na.”

@edwinstedman said:

“Why bouncer go Dey follow bouncer.”

@HUMANITY OVER RELIGION (HOR) reacted:

“Your humbleness makes me more humble.”

Kizz Daniel's macho bodyguard steps out in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that videos of Kizz Daniel's bodyguard flexing his muscles at the gym have set social media buzzing with excitement. A series of videos trending online showcased his impressive physique, drawing admiration from netizens across various platforms.

The footage has garnered significant attention, leaving users in awe of his muscular stature. In one of the viral videos, Kizz Daniel's bodyguard was seen surrounded by a crowd of enthusiastic fans at the gym.

People rushed to take pictures with the muscular protector, eager to capture a moment with the celebrity's trusted guardian. The sight of the crowd gathering around him highlighted the impact he had on both Kizz Daniel's fans and fitness enthusiasts alike.

