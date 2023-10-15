A Nigerian man has gone viral on the TikTok app after sharing a video from Wizkid's mother's burial

In the video which he posted via his official account, he was seen shamelessly picking money from the ground

After getting home with all the cash, he showed off the wads of N500 notes he picked and netizens reacted.

Massive reactions have trailed a viral video of a Nigerian man, Vin Sholex, picking money at singer Wizkid's mother's funeral.

In the video, he was seen going down on his knees at the funeral and seriously picking money from the floor.

Man flaunts wads of cash he made at Wizkid's mother's funeral Photo credit: @vin_sholex/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man flaunts wads of cash from Wizkid's mother's funeral

In a subsequent video shared on his page, he flaunted the wads of N500 notes he was able to gather at the funeral.

While sharing the clip, he said:

"When I started picking money Wizkid was spraying. Agba picker. I picked plenty", he said.

Reactions trail video of man showing off cash he got from Wizkid's mother's funeral

Social media users have taken turns to share their thoughts about the video.

@auntyajile said:

"What you did is okay o, but I no fit date person like this for my life."

@g.ceo said:

"Ah swear if I go ehn I for pick money tire, them for march my hand peel I go still pick. Money just full everywhere."

@obeylee_ wrote:

"If I dey there lasan na to just buy fufu put for my abe bata and start walking up and down go one corner side remove am put another fufu waka again."

@bithiah21 said:

"My brother we are proud of u but next time focus on dollar not naira. Abi den no spare dollar there nii."

@prettyabekeade: added:

"Come and see our big brother. Na Wettin we sabi do for party be dis. We no dey do big girl oo."

Watch the video below:

Moment people picked free money from man's car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a popular content creator on social media made a video showing how he covered his car with dollar bills. He said he intended to give the money away to people.

He was surprised that some people were yanking the money off the car without permission in a park.

The young man (@kazsawyer) said he intended to bless anybody who was not tempted to steal the money off the car with more dollars.

Many people thronged his video's comment section, asking for the car's location so they could get their portion of the free dollars.

Source: Legit.ng