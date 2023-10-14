A thoughtful husband surprised his beautiful wife on the road by celebrating her birthday in a grand style

In the heartwarming video, he approached his wife who was carrying a baby on her back and selling food

A group of men who played trumpet were also captured in the video as they celebrated with the couple

An intriguing video of a husband celebrating his wife's birthday along the road has gone viral on social media.

The man appeared with a group of talented trumpeters who played and sang a birthday song to his wife.

Man surprises wife who's a food seller Photo credit: @quin.favourite/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Wife in shock as husband surprises her on birthday

The young wife who was backing a baby and selling food on the road was surprised and hugged him in appreciation.

Her husband and his friends then proceeded to spray money on her as they wished her a happy birthday.

Reactions as man surprises wife on her birthday

This video has attracted so many reactions from netizens who admired how intentional the man was about making her day great.

Others wished and prayed for a family like theirs filled with love and admiration.

@Mummy_Haris said:

"Man wey go do go do, he doesn't have to be a millionaire."

@Phine wrote:

"See as I dey smile like mumu."

@I'm HAPPINESS added:

"I asked for nothing but a little happiness but I couldn't get. Am happy for you dear."

@Queen OG added:

"I for tag my husband oo but my father house too far great job sir."

@Fanny said:

"You must not have millions to make you woman happy little things matter. I love this."

@Mama & Jidenna replied:

"Oh my this is so sweet. Dear lord please provide for this man for the sake of this woman! Because she will not lack."

@chescode_perfect_touch reacted:

"Am so just glad she appreciates it. God bless him more ijn."

@M_D_S said:

"Bless up man you will look back to this video someday when everywhere don burst."

@Fidelitynasir added:

"Now this is what happiness is all about."

@Yemmy_ayanfe said:

"God bless this man for making her so happy."

@massemenow replied:

"This one give me goose bumps. This is so epic. Girl you have a husband happy birthday."

@obyfesty said:

"Real definition of unconditional love being Poor and content if there’s any word like that."

@Nancy added:

"Happy birthday ma, tears of joy was just rolling down my eyes happy married life, you guys will grow old and rich together wishing you unending."

@Wendy-rose reacted:

"The little things really matter."

@Oluchi Chinomso Ekj said:

"For those of you waiting to be rich to treat your wife and family. This video is for you. Happiness is a choice."

@Gennypassy wrote:

"Chaii is the fact that he thought of it for me. He just wants to make his woman happy."

Source: Legit.ng