A Nigerian woman has shared a video showcasing how amazing life has been with her adopted daughter

According to the proud mother, she waited for 17 years for a child until adoption changed her status and made her a mother

In the video, she was seen dancing happily to gospel music with her adopted daughter who looked very much like her

A Nigerian woman has shared her happiness with netizens on TikTok years after adopting a beautiful daughter.

According to the happy woman, she adopted a girl after waiting for 17 years to have a child.

Nigerian woman dances with her adopted daughter Photo credit: @zynaobasi/TikTok.

Mum who adopted baby girl says it was her calling

According to her, adoption is a calling, and she thanked God she was able to answer it soon enough.

She was sighted in a video dancing happily with her daughter to Christian music in their house.

While sharing the video, the happy woman expressed her joy as she reiterated how adoption made her a mother and gave her an amazing daughter after 17 years.

She wrote:

"Adoption made me a mom after 17 years, isn't she amazing."

Reactions as mum shows off adopted daughter

The video has attracted so many comments from netizens who admired her courage and congratulated her. They also noted that the child looked very much like her.

@Ajayi Olugbenga Emma said:

"Honestly, please show me the way, I want to adopt too, I have kids of my own already but I want to adopt an additional one."

@Ekejichikajoy wrote:

"You did the right thing. congratulations to you both."

@dharmie_perry added:

"I adopted my niece."

@Olufunky_jj reacted:

"So cute may she make you proud."

@paul Bliss replied:

"You both look alike."

@Bianca Graham said:

"God bless you, ma'am. I got a book on adoption by Ruth Graham. I've been thinking of it, but you know the way society is."

@Tisbees_ added:

"Now I know I'm doing the right thing."

@mjbeautyworld said:

"She’s so cute and some people are killing there self bcos they can’t give birth, God bless you ma."

@Chioma said:

"You are awesome. God bless you both."

@Naza Promise Daniel' reacted:

"Nobody will know woooooo she already resemble you, yes every child is your child. God bless you Mummy."

@Adejoke replied:

"She's your blood that came through another body."

@Adenike Grace added:

"Wow God will keep her for you and interestingly she looks like you, that's love radiating from both of you."

@philjobiaffairs6 reacted:

"That Hug is everything Congratulations."

Watch the video below:

