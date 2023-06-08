A trending video showing a Nigerian lady selling cooked rice in a United Kingdom classroom has stirred reactions online

The lady's concept seemed to sit well with some of the students as they patronised her without hesitation

While some netizens criticised the lady for selling rice in class, others made funny remarks about it

A Nigerian lady was recorded selling packaged fried rice to students in a class in the United Kingdom.

One of the students, a Nigerian woman, who shared the clip, said 90 % of people in the class were Nigerians and added that ''we even have fried rice for sale.''

The lady sold cooked rice in class. Photo Credit: @yhuudee

Source: TikTok

In the clip, the food seller, in a long sleeve wine outfit, was seen with packaged rice while a man appeared to be handing her cash in exchange for the food.

Legit.ng gathered that the incident happened at the University of Portsmouth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A female voice was heard in the background saying fried rice is available. The clip generated mixed reactions.

Some persons cautioned the poster to delete the video, fearing it might get them in trouble. Many people, however, joked about the Nigerian industrious spirit and how the lady selling rice exhibited it.

The poster shed more light on the video while responding to a netizen:

"It’s not a business. Lol. Just a one-time thing and we offered to pay her for it. Lol."

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the video of Nigerian lady selling rice in class

user4367585667 said:

"This one is coloured rice, nor fried rice. I can see just two tiny pieces of carrots there."

Vincent said:

"My school can never ever be like this. Nigerians for masters no even reach 40 from last year."

Micheal (temidayo titilola) said:

"Pls take the video down u can get in trouble for that, it is against your visa condition."

Veeveeyan said:

"Not everything that happened in uni should be put on the media u are devaluing this uni."

Squidward Tentacles said:

"This can’t be anywhere, but the University of Portsmouth."

Hairbyberyl said:

"I wish someone would sell this in my clsss. Hunger dy wire person for school."

ButaFly said:

"Why am I watching this over and over again will the fried rice enter my mouth."

Wotzerface said:

"I want the jollof being an addict and all."

VioletPuff said:

"Good idea but It don’t look good with that bullet rice."

Nigerian lady abroad advises against doing Master's in the UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady overseas had discouraged people from doing their Master's in the UK.

In a viral video, the young woman advised netizens against travelling to the UK to study for a Master's degree.

The student revealed that she earns roughly N586,000 monthly after working several hours daily. However, according to her, paying bills and taxes takes all her money as she has to pay a whopping N445k on rent.

Source: Legit.ng