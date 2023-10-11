An Oyinbo young lady met the father of his husband for the first time, and they hugged each other passionately

The man who visited the Interracial was received by the oyinbo lady, who was equally excited

The man also used the opportunity to spend time with his grandchild when visited the couple in their home

A man who had not had the opportunity to meet his son's wife finally did so, and they made memories.

The man had been waiting close to the gate until the oyinbo lady opened the gate, and he walked up to her.

Young lady meets father of her man. Photo credit: TikTok/@cyrprianandsarah

Source: TikTok

They hugged as they met for the first time and went inside where the man also met his grandchild.They hugged as they met for the first time and went inside where the man also met his grandchild.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Oyinbo who was excited just like the man sat close to him and initiated conversation.

The video showed the simple family life of an interracial couple who are making special moments together.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mwontune reacted:

"He looks like Regina Daniel's husband."

Ashi ashi okasha said:

"This type of wife is everything. Bro, take care of her bro. She is everything."

Sonofablackman wrote:

"That's my father right there."

Sinachlight commented:

"This made me cry I swear, so beautiful and sweet."

Candy73747:

"This was genuinely beautiful and heart warming. wishing your family msny years of happiness."

JamWoula_S:

"It really touched me."

Blablahblah_07:

"I pray God take away any evil intentions, and continue to keep your home happy n blissful."

Osumare simbiat bukola:

"It's the daddy for me, just how I call my dad."

User7687043564133:

"I love how humble you are you will go places and Ypu going to be favored everywhere."

Banne2022:

"This is just so touching and beautiful what a loving family."

Nigerian man sees Oyinbo lady on the street, hugs her tight

In a related story, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video shared by @farielysian has shown the moment a Nigerian man wanted to kiss an oyinbo lady he did not even know.

At the start of the clip, a stranger approached him on the street with the picture of the beautiful lady on his phone, asking him his thought about her.

The man said she is fine and if he were to see her, he would kiss her. He never believed he could meet the oyinbo lady in real life.

Source: Legit.ng