A Nigerian family was massively celebrated online as a photo showing them after they got Canadian citizenship surfaced online

People took to their comment section to celebrate them as some people wanted to know how they successfully migrated

Many people who knew Tunji's family asked him to extend their regards to his wife and daughter

The family of a Nigerian man, Tunji Johnson, has got their citizenship in Canada. Sharing the news on his LinkedIn page, the man said "Glory be to God."

The man also shared a photo of his wife and daughter posing with their citizenship certificates against a backdrop of the Canadian flag.

Nigerians celebrated the family for their success. Photo source: LinkedIn/Tunji Johnson

Many Nigerians thronged his comment section to celebrate with him as some suggested that his family is in a better place.

Welcome to the fold

Other people who have also emigrated to the same country and became citizens welcomed him to the fold.

As at the time of writing this report, his post has gathered over 1,000 comments with more than 9,000 likes. It is indeed a celebration galore.

People congratulated them

Below are some of the reactions:

James Kernaghan said:

"Canada is better for you and your family becoming part of our family."

Kingsley Udolisa said:

"TUNJI JOHNSON there's a thing about all your responses here that I like.... "the originality" ... From me I'll say, I greet you specifically and congrats bro."

Caitlin Thoreson said:

"Congratulations Tunji and family!"

Innocent Noundja Tchouta said:

"Please it shouldn’t be a glory. Some people live better in Nigeria than Canada. Stop having nonsense dream. You live in a country where you believe you will make it? No way..."

Uchegbu Paschal said:

"I will really get some information from you sir base on authentic agent for migration. I sent you a connection. Congrats sir."

Another man became a Canadian citizen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, Babatunde Omotoye, went online to speak about his new success of getting Canadian citizenship.

In a post on Wednesday, August 17, he said his journey in the foreign country that has now become home started six years and seven months ago.

He added that despite everything that he has been through, he is happy he took the step. To get to where he is today, Babatunde had to work menial jobs at a factory so that he could pay school fees.

