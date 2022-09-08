A man known as Mayor Kingz has shared inspiring photos and a video of the moment he took the oath to become a citizen of the United States of America

Mayor who is from Nigeria has said he had a humble beginning in the US, rising to become a manager at Astra-Zeneca and now, a US citizen

Nigerians on Twitter where he shared the story have congratulated him, but a particular man queried him for celebrating too much

Mayor Kingz, a Nigerian man from Ojodu has become a US citizen and he has taken to social media to celebrate the big win.

According to Mayor, he fell in love with the United States the very first time he visited the country.

Mayor said he fell in love with the US when he first visited and now, he has become a citizen. Photo credit: @mayorkingz.

From humble beginning to US citizen

But he said it was never an easy journey for him because he has done all manners of jobs and put in hard work before his latest achievement.

In a tweet, he posted a video and photos of the moment he took the oath at the US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

While sharing his joy, Mayor said:

"I’m proudly an American. I’ve had my losses. 2022 is indeed my year of wins. Sweet home."

See his full tweet below:

Social media users react

While many people are celebrating with him, others picked holes in Mayor's joy and berated him for celebrating too much. See the compiled reactions below:

@HaladuEngr said:

"Just because you became a U.S.A citizen by registration you open your mouth like that. What if you became a citizen of a great nation Nigeria. Nawawooo!"

@AdedolapoAdey13 commented:

"I still don't get what people celebrate in traveling or becoming citizens in another country. Yes, you are an American citizen, but you still need validations from Nigerians to make you feel better and no single American congratulated you."

@jtabdulrahman asked:

"Congrats. Please how long did this take from your entry to the US?"

@tingalayoo said:

"You sounding like you just made heaven. What Nigeria does to you. Congratulations bro!"

@247alabi commented:

"No matter where you go make uno forget area Oooo. Mother land oo. Congrats bro."

Islamiyat Ojelade gains admission 7 universities in USA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady named Islamiyat Ojelade gained admission into 7 universities in the United States.

All the admissions were fully-funded PhD scholarships.

Nigerians were amazed by Islamiyat's testimony, especially by the fact that she only has an HND.

