A Nigerian man has revealed how he achieved his dream of earning a master’s degree in Business Administration from the UK, despite facing discouragement from many people

The man relocated to the UK for his studies and successfully completed his degree, landing a job as a Data Analyst in a reputable company

He has also helped many people who wanted to study abroad with his mentorship and guidance

A Nigerian man has narrated his inspiring journey of pursuing his dream of earning a master’s degree in Business Administration from the UK, despite facing discouragement from many people who advised him against it.

The man decided to relocate to the UK for his higher education and successfully completed his degree with flying colours, securing a lucrative job as a Data Analyst in a reputable company.

He secured a job and got married in UK. Photo credit: TikTok/@daniel_jesuloba1

Source: TikTok

He has also been a source of support and inspiration for many people who wanted to study abroad, providing them with his mentorship and guidance on how to achieve their academic goals.

Furthermore, he shared that he met his wife, who is also a Nigerian, while he was living in the UK and they are happily married.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Magdaleneadedoyin reacted:

"This literally spoke to me."

Laytosh said:

"I don't listen to experience again,l listen to what God says. Congratulations!"

Neeta Gold wrote:

"Congratulations, the song got me tearing ... l'm never giving up."

Broken'Fogoj:

"Good afternoon from Nigeria brother. Though I study statistics from edo state polytechnic, but want to become a data scientist."

Jenyfah:

"This motivated me rn, I'm getting another degree."

Yetty:

"Congratulations to you si...more succcess sir."

Kunxbii:

"D for Daniel... Congratulations my Boss."

SimplyPrecious:

"I watched more than 4 times..I have saved the sound because l'm crying right now..!"lIl be back to share my story too...Congratulations dear bro."

Source: Legit.ng