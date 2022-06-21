12 years after he was taken to Canada, a Nigerian man has secured his citizenship there and took to social media to celebrate the development

The latest Canadian citizen, Tobi Oluwole, recalled how he left Nigeria at the age of 15 'against his will'

However, he is grateful that the decision was made as he has achieved so much in Canada, including acquiring two houses

A Nigerian man identified as Tobi Oluwole has celebrated becoming a citizen of Canada 12 years after he was moved out of his home country.

In a LinkedIn post on Tuesday, June 21, Tobi recalled how he was relocated before he turned 16.

Tobi left Nigeria at the age of 15. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Tobi Oluwole

According to him, the relocation was against his will, but it was necessary as his parents wanted a better life for their first son.

Tobi counts his blessings

Tobi admitted that he was worried about how to make friends when he initially arrived in Canada, but all that is in the past as the successes recorded exceeded his expectation.

In addition to buying a second house in 2022, Tobi said he got a job in his dream country and met his wife in Canada.

He took a walk down the memory lane about the tough times he had in Canada.

"From being laid off from my first job, to crashing on friends couches because I ran out of money during school to missing major milestones with family.

"The highs and lows are all just part of the journey," he recalled.

Social media reactions

Ariyo Peter Omotayo said:

"Congrats to you and the family. No good thing comes easy."

Sonja Vulic said:

"Congratulations! Canada would not be the beautiful country it can be without people like you this is the spirit of Canada! So happy you get to spend time with your lovely family and thank you for sharing this important milestone with us!"

Vipin Reddy Katepally said:

"Congratulations Toni Oluwole! It’s so good to hear about your journey in Canada which made your dreams and goals come true with your earnest hard work and dedication… You deserve this milestone celebrations."

Abigail Oloda said:

"Life is all about ups and downs. This is a great story to inspire us to keep pushing because at the end, the good times will overshadow the bad times."

