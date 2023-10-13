A Nigerian woman is set to take legal action against VeryDarkMan for expressing his views on her recent assault case

In a video, the angry lady sought N3 million in damages for all the negative words he spewed against her

Obidi had accused a young man she met on Tinder and a popular bar in Abuja of abuse and assault

A Nigerian lady, Obidi, is determined to pursue legal action against Martins Otse popularly known as VeryDarkMan.

This is coming shortly after the trending activist, Otse, expressed his views about her alleged assault experience.

Lady sues VeryDarkMan for N3 million

Source: Instagram

Obidi accused a man she met on Tinder of engaging in physical activity with her while she was inebriated.

She further claimed that a popular bar in Abuja was involved in spiking her drink, leading to her unawareness of the events that transpired that night.

According to the lady, she had already planned to visit Keje Grills to collect the necessary documents for her intent to sue.

Obidi demands apology, N3 million compensation from VeryDarkMan

Otse had stepped into the situation to claim that Obidi wasn't transparent with her accusations as he accused her of disabling her account.

The angry lady demanded an apology from VeryDarkMan and requested evidence of her disabled account.

Obidi is seeking N3 million in damages as she pursues legal action against Very Dark Man.

She emphasized the importance of holding individuals accountable for their actions and the need to protect victims of abuse.

Obidi went ahead to note that she knows the address of the activist and is very determined to push the case to the end.

She said;

“VeryDarkMan I’m going to Keje Grills now to go and collect their reply for my intent to sue. Since you don’t have sense or you think I’m Jenny’sglow or you don’t understand that rapee is a very sensitive matter. You will tell me how I disabled my account, you will show me the apology.

"You all were sending death threats to me that was why I locked my account and put it on private but now all of my accounts are open. You don’t know that raepe victims need to be protected. Now you will pay me damages of N3 million.”

Reactions as lady sues VeryDarkMan, asks for N3 million compensation

Massive reactions have trailed the post with many criticising Martins Otse.

@beygood1992 said:

“Dis Very Dark Man is doing TOO MUCH. Now I don't know if this Girl is lying or not, I'm talking generally. Dark Man u are not the Police, not the Judiciary; Many of these cases you don't have ALL the facts, you don't see physical evidence, either do u Interview both parties. You just put on ur bl00dy ring Light and make yourself Judge and Jury. Making the public ATTACK this ppl unjustly. It’s WRONG.”

@adamazi_prisca reacted:

“That one is somewhere in Abuja now setting up his Ringlight and camera with his Singlet and Pure water to address this.”

@fannyverla reacted:

“I don't understand how y'all even support him! He talks too much for my liking! Disgusting.”

@its_yuzee said:

“Very dark man setting up his ring light with his singlet, pure water, muscles, and Ceiling fan to address this issue -you will now hear watch Ds video.”

@mimi_hrh reacted:

“Why is that guy always on the wrong side at all times? Is he an agent of darkness or satan?”

Watch the video below:

