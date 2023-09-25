A video circulating on social media has revealed the state of VeryDarkMan's self-contained apartment

In the video, VeryDarkMan vented his frustration over his living conditions while displaying some parts of his house

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many expressing shock over the interior of his house

An epic video which recently surfaced on the TikTok app has caused a buzz amongst netizens.

The footage captured the shocking state of Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan's self-contained apartment, which appeared in disarray.

Video of VeryDarkMan's house surfaces

Viewers were taken aback by the unkempt living conditions showcased in the video, with piles of clothes scattered around and general disorganization throughout the space.

VeryDarkMan's frustration boils over claims of N10 million bribe

In the video, VeryDarkMan was seen visibly frustrated as he addressed people spreading false stories about him.

The fast-rising activist had heard rumours alleging that he was bribed with the sum of N10 million.

"They paid me 10 million, and my house is like this. They paid me 10 million, and I'm washing my clothes."

His words conveyed a sense of dissatisfaction and resentment towards the state of his living conditions, considering the substantial amount of money he allegedly received.

Reactions trail video of VeryDarkMan's house

@sarimaa said:

"Oga but why you dey stay for here with your big muscles?"

Janette asked:

"So na here you dey live? You no even get better shower."

@bestamong22 wrote:

"You go explain tire."

@firstlady_001 reacted:

"Na so, no mind them."

@bes22 added:

"Even you don't have a good ring light."

Watch the video below:

