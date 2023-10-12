A Nigerian lady has gone viral after rejecting the ring of her boyfriend, who proposed to her on her graduation day

Surprisingly, she accepted the picture frame he made for her and left the man on his knees

The video has been trailed with mixed reactions as netizens debate the appropriateness of her action

A man who decided to take his relationship to the next level suffered public humiliation.

In a viral video shared by @viviannkym on TikTok, the man was seen on his knees, proposing to his girlfriend on her final year sign-out day.

Lady turns down man's public proposal Photo credit: @viviannkym730/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

However, instead of accepting the engagement ring, the lady chose to take only a picture frame from him, leaving her friends trying to convince her otherwise.

Girlfriend turns down her man's proposal

Following the lady's unexpected action, the young man remained on the ground looking downcast and rejected.

The caption of the video read:

“Aunty gree collect frame but aunty no gree collect ring. Fear my gender. Graduation gone wrong.”

Online community debates lady's decision to turn down boyfriend's proposal

Netizens have taken to the comments section to voice their opinions about the proposal. Some argued that the woman's actions ruined the man's chances with future partners, while others believed she should have accepted the ring and privately discussed her feelings with him.

EmmaGiddim11 reacted:

“The day wey I go propose to my babe I go carry cutlass come too. If she messes up blood go flow.”

@exaddaora commented:

"You no sure your babe go accept and u dey propose in public. I'm ashamed of him."

@Princess reacted:

“Una wey be guys b4 u propose to ur gf dey give her small hints to know if she go collect ring or not to avoid falling hand.”

@Esther love reacted:

“If na me I go collect the ring there then tell him my mind when we get home.”

@cynthiaalvin said:

“She collect the ring and explain later at home.”

@Mimi reacted:

“This is so painful another woman is going to pay for what she don't even know about her.”

Watch the video below:

Lady rejects proposal of man she dated for 8 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady narrated her reason for rejecting her man's proposal after dating him for eight years. According to her, she didn't think it was the right thing for him to do at the time because he didn't have a steady income yet.

She revealed that he was going to the university where he would spend about five to six years studying. They had a child together, and she worried about the child's welfare if they should get married and produce more children without a steady income.

Dima Phoshoko said:

"I understand you. So tell me, you declined the marriage proposal but still wanted to remain in the relationship? What is it that he was gonna be doing in marriage that he's not already doing as a boyfriend? I feel like most relationships are set up like marriages already."

Source: Legit.ng