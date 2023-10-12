A Nigerian lady is unwilling to tie the knot with her boyfriend who sponsored her academic aspiration

According to her, she no longer finds him attractive and needs help as he is threatening to release her private pictures should she refuse to marry him

Many internet users criticised the young lady as they shared their thoughts on the relationship issue

After being sponsored in school by her boyfriend, a Nigerian lady has lamented that she is unwilling to marry him.

X influencer, @Wizarab10, released the lady's anonymous message to him on the social media platform with the caption, ''It will not be well with you."

Illustrative images of a black lady and a man which are not related to the event in the story. Photo Credit: Xavierarnau, Luis Alvares

Source: Getty Images

In the message, the lady affirmed that her boyfriend trained her in school from year one up until her finals.

Now in her finals, she said she no longer finds him attractive because he irritates her. She added that he is threatening to release her private pictures should she turn down his marriage request.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She sought advise on what to do.

Watch the video below:

Netizens tackle the lady

@ahm_aj said:

"Marry him so he don't release your nu.des.

"During the marriage, find way to his archive and delete it.

"Then divorce him after.

"Bunch of stoopiid people.

"Smh."

@ToluDaniel10 said:

"Too bad for him.

"Guys still pay tuition for women that they aren't married to till now?"

@frankiemindset said:

"That her final year na carry over go full am. In fact even if she rewrites exam, she go still fail that exam by the special grace of God."

@weaIthofmind said:

"Ladies are hardly loyal and even if you find a loyal one when her feelings change she’ll complain about the flaws she used to accept then break up. Life isn’t fair so don’t be the balance, be the one that upsets it."

@_Thurba said:

"He does not even need to threaten you . All he has to do is leave you and move on. Nobody deserves to stay with anyone that doesn’t want to stay with them.

"Stop paying for babes' school fees. Only do what won’t hurt you if she decides to leave."

Woman loses interest in husband after moving to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had lost interest in her husband after he sponsored her to the UK.

Sharing the woman's story on TikTok, Anthonia Ogbewe said the lady is 28 years old while her husband is 32.

The woman revealed that her husband told her to study nursing in Nigeria and partly sponsored her studies. The nurse added that he also catered for her and her family's needs and was responsible for processing her travel documents.

Source: Legit.ng