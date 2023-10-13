The CEO of African TV has countered claims that Mohbad's son's DNA test has been done. He shared how Mohbad's wife refused his calls.

People react to the man's accusations against Mohbad's wife

michelledera said:

"She doesn’t want your money neither does she want anything to do with you sir ..there are more orphans and widows on the streets..build them a place to stay with your 10m and provide for them since you’re very kind and generous."

oluwa_jaykiss said:

"So DNA don turn bad thing?? 90% of girls in comment section dey open eyes,awon oloribuuu asewo."

elleolicks said:

"Daddy go and rest with your 10 million naira sir. Did she come to beg you for money? Please keep your money, your children will find it useful."

white__black_love said:

"I really don't understand why they are troubling this lady....from the very moment I saw the baby with with his late dad ( Mohbad ) I saw the resemblance and knew he was the father...the boy just took his mother's complexion...the shape of his face is his dad's....You people are just looking for issue where there is none....Hold her for other things but not for DNA...that baby is Mohbad's..."

Source: Legit.ng