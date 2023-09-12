Smart DNA has unveiled comprehensive data of all relationship DNA tests recently conducted at its facility

A DNA test (genetic testing) is a medical test that can identify mutations in one’s genes, chromosomes or proteins

One of the discoveries by Smart DNA is that a significant majority of men (73.88%) who doubted their paternity were confirmed as the biological fathers of the children they tested, while 26.12% received negative results

Ikeja, Lagos state - Smart DNA, a Lagos-based DNA testing center, has released a data analysis of all relationship tests conducted at its facility between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the Smart DNA’s report was based on thousands of users.

SMART DNA's report delved into the reasons behind DNA testing requests.

74% of tested men are biological fathers

Released on Tuesday, September 12, it showed findings about the reasons people seek testing, the demographics of those tested, and the outcomes of the tests, Daily Trust also reported.

It showed positive results which indicated that the men who came out positive as the biological fathers of the children who they queried their paternity, accounted for 73.88 percent of tests.

The report showed that the majority of tests (89.10 percent) were conducted for ‘Peace of Mind’, followed by ‘Immigration’ (8.97 percent), and ‘Legal’ (0.64 percent).

“This suggests that individuals primarily seek DNA testing to confirm biological relationships for personal reasons rather than legal or immigration purposes.’’

On ethnic group, the Yoruba ethnic group had the highest percentage of tests (61.23 percent), followed by Igbo (19.07 percent).

“Others (12.08 per cent), and Edo (6.78 per cent). This may be reflective of the ethnic distribution in Lagos and the surrounding areas’’.

