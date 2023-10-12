Late Nigerian singer Mohbad's sister-in-law caused a stir online with an update on what is going on in their family

The woman took to social media to narrate the internal battle between the departed singer's wife and her in-laws

Speaking further, Imole's sister-in-law revealed that the mourning widow will address the public soon when she is fit and ready to spill all

Mohbad's sister-in-law has brought to the public's attention details of what the late singer's wife is facing with his family members.

It was reported that the singer died on September 12 due to the complex circumstances surrounding his death.

Mohbad’s Sister-in-Law complains about late singer's family's attitude toward his morning wife

However, less than a month after the untimely death of the Ask About Me hitmaker, his sister-in-law took to social media to notify fans and netizens of what was happening in their family.

According to her, Imole's family members are after his property while his wife, Wumi, is still in mourning.

She also added that Mohbad's wife would be addressing the public very soon.

Netizens react to Mohbad's sister-in-law's outcry

poshest_hope:

"Wunmi is a very strong lady. I admire her strength tbh."

theladytoyah:

"Karimo should stop this nonsense, please. Ati wife family ati moh family you need to rest for now. Karimo should stop putting everything on MOHs family gbogbo yin ni Oley."

fifehanmioluwa_:

"Madam so u mean the father no mourn his own son?? His own blood and flesh?? The father that made him??? The father that suffered before he could become somebody?? Lol just."

owotope77:

"Inlaw isonu which family Dey fight for property? Make una let the boy Rest In Peace Abeg."

milajags:

"Even you the sister Inlaw low key you are fighting for his property oo,because I have seen where Mohbad father went to beg Naira Marley but I have not seen what the In-law did for Mohbad while Mohbad was still aliveMohbad father fed and sponsored him to certain level it’s not possible that you love him more than his dad loved him…"

ayomi___x:

"May God stand by wunmi and her baby anyone who drags her for not speaking out, will experience whatever she is going through ijn!!!"

omosexy43:

"Who is this wife? Are they legally married. Where's the wedding pictures and videos and marriage certificate? Because if you guys are not legally married, yes the family will come and ask you for his property."

Police reveal cause of Mohbad's death

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian police finally unravelled the cause of Mohbad's death.

In a press briefing on Friday, October 10, the commissioner of police in Lagos state said the injection administered on Mohbad by an auxiliary nurse, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, who treated him on Tuesday, September 12, led to his death.

According to him, the auxiliary nurse was contacted by one Ayobami Sadiq, aka Spending, who was a friend of Mohbad's, on September 11, and she gave him three injections on September 12, which eventually resulted in his death.

