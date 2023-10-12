A young Nigerian’s heartbreak video goes viral on TikTok after his 7-year girlfriend dumps him

The video shows the happy moments they shared during their relationship, which seemed to be very strong

The man reveals that his ex-girlfriend had vowed to stay with him forever, but she broke her promise and left him

A viral TikTok video captures the heartbreak of a young Nigerian man who was dumped by his girlfriend of seven years.

The video, which has over a thousand views, features a montage of the happy and romantic moments they experienced during their long-term relationship, which seemed to be based on a deep and genuine connection.

The heartbroken man narrates that his ex-girlfriend had made him a promise to stay with him forever, but she shattered his dreams and left him for another man.

Watch the video below:

Adexx252 reacted:

"Who get the pampers for the lady hand....abeg I need more explanation."

Gift7383 said:

"U no well waiting u do her en Oya take mic explain."

Hollar mhi:

"You mistake the song you for don. Use lonely at the top by asake."

Miemie Apparel9:

"7years una Dey study medicine?"

MakanakiNorth:

"Why u no marry her? You wan date her till eternity?"

Cuson:

"I think you should have seen the red flag when she was using fork and spoon to eat at the same time."

Farzy:

"Boss 7 years is too long why didn't yoU do the needful."

Wiwiade:

"This isn't supposed to be funny. Sorry."

Eaglelite1010:

"Sisterhood are proud of uWany thing that concern showing man shege 5 wake me up by 2am am ready."

Soma:

"U cute while crying though."

Prettymide761:

"I found this funny walahi u no get money U de love."

User73838387383:

"Anything that involve showing my shege, count me in even it is 2AM."

Source: Legit.ng