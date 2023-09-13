Mohbad's wife Wunmi has opened up on the late singer's lifestyle as she revealed he lived in fear till the end

Wunmi, who has a baby boy with Mohbad, said upon the birth of their son, the singer was constantly worried for their lives and wanted them to leave the country

The singer's wife revealed he wanted to face his fight alone as she suggested some individuals were behind Mohbad's death

As Nigerians and popular faces in the music industry continue to mourn Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad or Imole, who passed on at the age of 27, the singer's wife identified as Wunmi has opened up on what led to his death.

Amid different rumours circulating on social media about Mohbad's demise, the singer's wife revealed he lived in constant fear till the end.

Mobhad's wife revealed the singer was never happy.

Source: Instagram

In a post via her Instastory, Wunmi wrote:

"He struggled till death, too many pains, threatening, he has always lived with fear, continuous fights everywhere he goes too, he has never been happy for a whole day."

She also debunked the reports of him battling mental issues.

"He was called a junkie, a mad person, mental issue so the public would have another view about him. He's dead at least you all won, take your trophy. Y'all made me a widow at 24 years," Mohbad's wife wrote.

Why Mohbad wanted his wife and son far away from him

Wunmi revealed due to the fear of the unknown, Mohbad wanted her and their 5-month-old son far away from him.

She shared how she was supposed to get their baby's passport for them to leave the country.

"Nothing makes him happy no more, even after seeing his baby he became more worried, he is now a family man he doesn't want anything to happen to us, I was supposed to collect my baby's passport yesterday so we could process our traveling, he always say to me .. Wunmi pls go for my baby sake, I wouldn't want this people to harm you and him it will break me, you just go, let me face them myself," she added.

See the screenshots of her post below:

Screenshots of Mobhad's wife Instastories.

Source: Instagram

