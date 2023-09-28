A man has stirred reactions on social media as she narrated a dream he had about Mohbad's wife, Omawunmi Aloba

There has been an increasing call for Omawunmi to do a DNA test on her son amid allegations that he is not Mohbad's

Social media users were divided after listening to the man's dream, with many knocking him for it

An unidentified man has caused a stir over a dream he had about Mohbad's wife, Omawunmi Aloba, on the Peace crooner's child.

Omawunmi has been in the eye of the storm since the singer's demise, with many calling for her to do a DNA test on Mohbad's son.

The man's dream about Mohbad's wife

In a video shared by @mylagoslately on Instagram the man said he dreamt the DNA result came out negative. He urged Omawunmi to carry out the test so that the issue is buried once and for all.

He said:

"...Yesterday for my dream, they called the result. Na negative. Everybody was shocked. Madam if this DNA test na wetin everybody dey ask for, e no go take you anything.

If you are sure this baby belongs to Mohbad, come outside. DNA test na simple thing. Do it for your baby. Let's check, let's move on..."

His dream did not sit well with many people.

Watch the video below:

Netizens criticise the dreamer

sexymich16 said:

"Na that headache go kill you. Na your family member? Abi you papa don fine out say na una landlord be your real father? Or your sister don carry another person pikin go give another man? When make you feel say as una useless for una family na so other family be Hissssss."

chiomskyhairs said:

"DNA test is a vital part of the investigation to completely rule out his wife as a suspect cos this is a suspected murder case. It’s not that deep!"

dee_cute01 said:

"Make she do am ..make Una come change am bah? …let the lady be..we can’t trust anything..just let us wait for the autopsy and wetin be the injection wey the Nurse give mohbad."

king_ssolomon said:

"I don't want her to do any DNA test but I want her to win that 10 million naira they promised her."

oh_zeel said:

"So what if the child isn’t his??? Y’all will stop fighting for his justice or what? Focus on the important things pls."

julezobi said:

"Death you c see wetin you cause? Everybody make on a norms no get right to talk don Dey put mouth for wetin no concern them. Death na you do this one ooo."

