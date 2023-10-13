Nigerians have reacted to the fresh prophecy released by a pastor who saw the demise of Queen Elizabeth

The pastor, who also prophecied about the birth of Davido's twins in January, said he saw an angel in the sky

He mentioned three dates he saw as he shared the prophecy for the Israel-Palestine situation which has claimed hundreds of lives on both sides

Gen Robert Jr, a Nigerian cleric, has given a fresh prophecy as regards the fight between Israel and Palestine.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the pastor revealed he saw an angel in the sky pouring water on Israel and Palestine saying, ''Quench the war on Yehwah!"

Robert Jr gave a fresh prophecy on the ongoing Israel-Palestine war. Photo Credit: Gen Robert Jr

Robert Jr added that he saw November 27, 28 and 29 but failed to shed light on the significance of the three days or the year.

His Facebook post read:

"PROPHECY ALERT .

"I saw an Angel in the sky pour water upon Israel and Palestine saying : “QUENCH THE WAR OH YEHWAH!” And I saw November 27th, 28th and 29th. THE SEER HAS SEEN!!!"

Robert Jr said 'heaven' sent him to earth

In a follow up to his Facebook post, Robert Jr claimed 'heaven' sent him to the earth and as he sees things, so shall they be. He wrote:

"The seer is around!!! The heaven has sent me to the earth!!! As I see it and say it so it will be!!!"

Recall, he made the headlines after his January 2023 prophecy about Davido having twins resurfaced.

People react to Robert Jr's prophecies

Chika StePhnie said:

"Chai! God has spoken again, oh earth listen."

Chidimma Okafor said:

"Poweeeeeeeeeeeer my daddy have seen & he has spoken too more grace daddy."

Maureen Mmadubueze said:

"Amen, please prophecy to me oo."

Joy Ikechukwu Lawrence said:

"Hallelujah.

"Let peace be still."

Julie Angel said:

"Powerful."

Ezeobi Emmanuel Chukwunonso said:

"When you go see the angel for Nigeria? Shey the problem wey dey this country no reach heaven to come visit us."

Raymond Orji said:

"If them like make the fight continue, shey no be fight dey our country house since Angel no see water come pour for our side? Abi well don dry? Reality.

"I rather say Amen to Biafra's liberation than say Amen to Israel" A nation where realistically there's no connection or betterment coming from there to here since the conception of Adam till today. Pray to God for us Man of God and heal our land."

Nigerian government reacts to Israel-Palestine war

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian government had reacted to the ongoing Israel and Palestine war.

The Nigerian government in a statement signed by the minister of foreign affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, called for de-escalation and a ceasefire between the warring parties.

The Bola Tinubu administration urged both sides to give room for humanitarian considerations. Already the governments of India and the USA have reacted to the situation in Gaza.

