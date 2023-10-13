A Nigerian pastor has revisited his earlier prophecy about singer Davido and his fiancee, Chioma's twins

In January 2023, the pastor shared on Facebook what he claimed God showed him about the singer's twins along with a warning

Davido and Chioma welcomed twins barely 11 months after the loss of their son, Ifeanyi

Gen Robert Jr, a Nigerian pastor, has addressed his prophecy about Davido's twins 9 months after it came to pass.

Robert had on January 16, 2023, released a series of prophecies, including one about Davido having a set of twins.

His prophecy for Davido's twins, numbered 24, also came with a warning. According to him, powers would want to turn the gender of his male twin to a female after taking the unborn girl child.

He wrote:

"I see Davido Adeleke rising to fame again and collecting awards, Chioma pregnant with twins but deliver only one (boy) but powers that took the other twin (girl) will want to turn the boy to a girl."

On his prophecies: Robert Jr said:

"...The prophet to fear is that prophet who looks simple because he’s too dangerous to let the world know. The prophet who looks so serious and mean is too powerless in the spirit that is why he wants to use his physical demeanor to make up for it."

Robert Jr reacts to his January prophecy on Davido and Chioma

Robert Jr's prophecy, as seen on Facebook, got people talking. Reacting in the comment section of his January Facebook post, the pastor remarked:

"Prophecy I gave long time has come to pass!!!"

People hail the pastor

Princess Jennifer said:

"Very Accurate sir!!

"Kai More grace Daddy."

Onyinye Ihuoma said:

"I hear u sir.

"Amen,Amen, Amen.I receive!!!!!!!"

Joy Iso said:

"God will announce you by HIMSELF sir and e go loud."

Maureen Mmadubueze said:

"Powerful!, is God's grace and his doing, may all the honor be unto his holy name."

Ozoagu Blessing said:

"Accurate prophecy. More grace and power upon u daddy."

Source: Legit.ng