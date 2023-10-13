Global site navigation

Local editions

"The Prophet to Fear": Pastor's January 2023 Prophecy About Davido's Twins on Facebook Resurfaces
People

"The Prophet to Fear": Pastor's January 2023 Prophecy About Davido's Twins on Facebook Resurfaces

by  Victor Duru
  • A Nigerian pastor has revisited his earlier prophecy about singer Davido and his fiancee, Chioma's twins
  • In January 2023, the pastor shared on Facebook what he claimed God showed him about the singer's twins along with a warning
  • Davido and Chioma welcomed twins barely 11 months after the loss of their son, Ifeanyi

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Gen Robert Jr, a Nigerian pastor, has addressed his prophecy about Davido's twins 9 months after it came to pass.

Robert had on January 16, 2023, released a series of prophecies, including one about Davido having a set of twins.

Gen Robert Jr, Davido's twins, pastor's prophecy and warning to Davido
Pastor Robert Jr prophecied about Davido's twins. Photo Credit: Gen Robert Jr, X/@NigeriaNewsdesk
Source: Facebook

His prophecy for Davido's twins, numbered 24, also came with a warning. According to him, powers would want to turn the gender of his male twin to a female after taking the unborn girl child.

Read also

Anita Brown resumes dragging OBO, talks about dealing with his dad: "Had my way with many men"

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I see Davido Adeleke rising to fame again and collecting awards, Chioma pregnant with twins but deliver only one (boy) but powers that took the other twin (girl) will want to turn the boy to a girl."

On his prophecies: Robert Jr said:

"...The prophet to fear is that prophet who looks simple because he’s too dangerous to let the world know. The prophet who looks so serious and mean is too powerless in the spirit that is why he wants to use his physical demeanor to make up for it."

Robert Jr reacts to his January prophecy on Davido and Chioma

Robert Jr's prophecy, as seen on Facebook, got people talking. Reacting in the comment section of his January Facebook post, the pastor remarked:

"Prophecy I gave long time has come to pass!!!"

Read also

Fans jubilate as Davido beats Wizkid, others to become 1st African artist with highest IG followers

People hail the pastor

Princess Jennifer said:

"Very Accurate sir!!
"Kai More grace Daddy."

Onyinye Ihuoma said:

"I hear u sir.
"Amen,Amen, Amen.I receive!!!!!!!"

Joy Iso said:

"God will announce you by HIMSELF sir and e go loud."

Maureen Mmadubueze said:

"Powerful!, is God's grace and his doing, may all the honor be unto his holy name."

Ozoagu Blessing said:

"Accurate prophecy. More grace and power upon u daddy."

Pastor who prophesied Davido and Chioma would birth twins causes stir

Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor's prophecy about Davido and Chioma having twins resurfaced online.

The pastor made headlines in November 2022 after he revealed that God told him Davido and Chioma would welcome twins after the death of their son, Ifeanyi.

In a post on his church's Facebook page, the pastor shared other pictures of couples who welcomed twins through his prophecies.

Read also

Davido and Chioma's twins: Drama as man drags OBO for impregnating wife 4 months after Ifeanyi died

The cleric wrote:

"My prayers impregnates women with twins. I prophesy anyone in your Life or family who needs a child receives twins as you share this prayer twice. Evang Dr Gospel Agochukwu Jp."

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel