A little girl has stunned netizens after claiming to have seen Jesus in heaven who fed her with information

According to the girl who described Heaven as a beautiful place, it was the best encounter she ever had

Speaking further, the little girl also noted that she was given a message to pass to everyone who watches her video

A man identified as @jaybartlett7 on TikTok has shared a video of a young girl who claims to have had an extraordinary experience in the third heaven.

According to the girl, she met Jesus, Abba, a dove, and holy angels during her visit.

Little girl narrates her experience in Heaven Photo credit: @jaybarlett7/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She described how beautiful heaven was, with angels playing, animals playing and trees with fruit.

According to her, Jesus offered her a fruit and she hugged him, which was her best experience of the encounter.

Speaking further, she added that she was told to go back to earth and tell everyone how much Jesus loves them.

In her words;

“When I went to heaven, it is so beautiful, animals were just jumping around, playing, giving each other hugs. And I saw trees with fruit.

"Then Jesus asked me, do you want a fruit and I said yes. It was so beautiful, then I went to Abba and he said when you go back to earth, tell everybody how great it is to be in heaven.

"Apparently, he is waiting for us and he will just be there waiting for us and he loves us so much. They were very nice, they were playing games.

"Once I get old, I will go to them and they will play with me, they will keep me company even when I’m bored. It was so beautiful and Jesus told me, now go and tell everybody that I love them so much.

"And a bird sat on me here and she was so lovely, then I went to it’s cage and took some of her food. I gave her her food and she was so happy. Then she went back to go play with the others. Then Abba told me, now go to the world and tell everybody what you saw.

"There were a lot of people there and they were also playing, hugging each other and smiling at each other. My best part of heaven was hugging Jesus.”

Reactions as little girl shares her experience in heaven

@ReabetsweMoloto reacted:

“Look into her eyes.”

@danielcarterivsol said:

“This was a dream I believe so.”

@Justketso said:

“Had the same experience, I couldn’t understand. All I could see was beautiful people they were smilling like a picnic set up no one was hurting.”

@Kally2008k said:

“God when my time comes please lord take me when am clean from every sin of this world so that I can have that chance of hugging you.”

@2milion angels guides me said:

“I use to dream things like this when I was a her age heaven is so beautiful and real.”

@Loopie49 said:

“This this girl is so AMAZING I'm so glad that she came back to us but, it's AMAZING WHAT SHE SAW! GOD BLESSED HER TO COME BACK AND TELL US HER STORY!”

@MARATA RAY commented:

“The rolling of the eyes saws how beautiful Heaven looks. she remembers every scene. glory be to God, thanks for the love Lord Jesus.”

@Tina commented:

“This is such a motivation to get into my word and get closer to Abba.”

@Assu reacted:

“She looks so innocent and lovely.”

Watch the video below:

Little girl reveals she saw her mum in heaven

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl recently made her mother blush from ear to ear as she expressed her appreciation for her.

In a lovely video, the child described her mother as 'special' as she recounted how she chose her in heaven. According to the little girl, before she was born, she was in heaven, where she saw her mother standing in a queue, and she pointed at her to be her mother.

In her words: "Everybody was there in a queue and I chose my mum. I chose Iman. I chose my mummy to be my mother. There's my cute mother. She's the one that I want. So guys I have a special mother. She always takes care of me. My mummy is the chosen one. I love her."

Source: Legit.ng