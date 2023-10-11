Outrage has trailed the wedding invitation of a Nigerian couple scheduled to get married on October 14 in Lagos

The wedding IV described the groom as a retiring warrior and offered ladies a last chance to kiss him at his reception

Many internet users thought the IV was disrespectful to the wife-to-be, while others found it hilarious

A Nigerian couple, Henry and Queen's wedding invitation has caused a commotion on social media.

From the IV shared on Facebook, Legit.ng observed the couple's wedding was slated for October 14 at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Fruitful Vine Parish located at Ladipo Estate, Oshodi, Lagos.

The whole content of the wedding invitation angered many. With the couple's pre-wedding picture blurred, the IV shared by Gistville read:

"A warrior retires hopefully.

"After years of exploring and sampling.

"Hitting multiple jackpot and doing things,

"Our guy thought it was going to be like any other day until...

"He was arrested just as Saul was by God.

"But na woman catch the werey.

"Baba must marry by force.

"Make everybody rest..."

Ladies were offered a last chance to kiss the groom

At the bottom part of the IV, ladies were given a last chance to kiss the groom. Interested ladies were directed to show up at the reception and may kiss the groom if his wife permits.

The reception venue as stated in the IV is D Bongus Hall and Events Centre, 48, Ailegun Road, Jakande Estate, Isolo, Lagos.

Legit.ng could not confirm the authenticity of the IV at the time of this report.

People frowned at the write-ups on the wedding IV

Kelechi Bernadine said:

"Chai wetin we go do men make them for change . Wetin be this."

Amy Jay said:

"Is this a joke or real thank God me or anyone i know are not the blide, tuehhh."

Emmanuella Obi said:

"Very disrespectful to the bride and uncouth. What nonsense."

Chioma Nwaribe said:

"This is nonsense."

Monica Ogar said:

"Na wa ooo..you mean Redeem church allow this kyn invite abi na play be this?"

Uchechukwu Edith Chinwendu said:

"You go fear wedding IV na... Goodluck to the woman, she go really need am."

Temitope Akande-Julius said:

"This blide go see shege pro max... Which kind yamayama child's play be this???"

