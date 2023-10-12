Uche Maduagwu has sent congratulatory messages to Davido and his wife Chioma amid reports of them welcoming twins

In a video, Uche clapped back at those who doubted a prophecy he made in 2018 about Chioma giving birth to twins

The controversial actor also made a bold claim about why there was a delay in the prophecy from becoming a reality

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu took to social media to celebrate with music star David Adeleke Davido and Chioma Rowland over the rumours of the welcoming set of twins in the US.

Legit.ng recall reporting that media personality Daddy Freeze had also sent his congratulatory message to the celebrity couple.

Uche Maduagwu congratulates Davido and Chioma. Credit: @uchemaduagwu @davido

Source: Instagram

Uche sent his good wishes to the celebrity couple as he bragged about being a prophet.

The actor also lashed out at those who criticised him about the prophecy he made five years ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said:

"God has fulfilled my 2018 prophecy, Congrats #Davido and my CHIOM CHIOM. Honestly, Dem suppose give me the biggest #Chicken and #RICE for their IKOMO, when I made this #prophecy back then, so many people criticized me, some even said God no tell me anything, but today, has it not happened? I'm I not a prophet."

In another statement, Uche made a claim on why there was a delay in Chioma giving birth to twins. He said:

"Back then, God showed me that two women went to Babalawo to prevent my CHIOM CHIOM from becoming IYA IBEJI, I could not see the faces of these women, but that was what delayed the prophecy for years, when David gave Millions to Charity, that was when God br*ke what was delaying this prophecy spiritually."

Watch the video he shared below:

Fans hail Uche Maduagwu over prophecy

See some of their comments below:

heenat.u:

"Who else was waiting for his reaction to the good news??"

stephjennyek:

"Uche God finally answered your prayers....congratulations."

imanueldulac:

"But jokes apart this guy dey prophesy low key."

ezakapropertiesltd:

"Wow God has called you please see my own oh."

timmykmacnicol:

"Yes you said it for real."

What Davido said about viral pics of him and Chioma on hospital bed

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido trended for hours over reports about him welcoming a set of twins.

The singer has so far avoided confirming whether the reports were true or false.

However, in reaction to a viral image of him on a hospital bed with his wife, Davido said it was an old.

Source: Legit.ng