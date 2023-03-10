An adorable old couple who truly care for each other has gone viral on Tiktok after a video captured their lovely moment

In the video, the wife was cleaning the face of her husband with a cleanser while he sat calmly in a chair

Their daughter who was behind the camera also talked to them and their hilarious answer was also captured

A Tiktok video showing an old couple who are still in love with each other after so many years has caught the attention of people.

In the viral video, the husband was seated in a chair while the wife, who was standing, wiped his face with a cleanser.

Wife cleans husband face with cleanser

Source: UGC

The daughter who was behind the camera could be heard telling his mother to do it gently with love.

Jealous daughter tries to come between old couple

The mother responded hilariously saying that he would do it in any way she felt she could get the needed result even if it meant doing it with hatred.

The wife also added that she loves her husband every day adding that how he cleans the face of her husband does not change that fact.

The husband who was listening to the conversation between the mother and daughter reached out to hug his wife showing affection.

The husband told her wife that they have to stay together in love. If they don't, their jealous children may try to interfere.

Social media reactions to the viral video:

@chisandrabekee reacted:

"God bless me with good future hubby I promise to respect and love you once yoou treat me well is a promise. Good marriage dey."

@faladeolaitan said:

"Marry who fit you, this is lovely."

@Jewellery_genie also said:

"You want to enter their marriage."

@uwaborisreal wrote:

"This is old love. Then you can find woman without money but now woman will never give you number until you have car or IPhone."

@oloriolabode also reacted:

"Abeg idey enjoy Mummy and Daddy play."

@berene also wrote:

"Awww future hubby better be ready for us to make it this strong and see our kids grow up happy."

@butafly said:

"They are planning to kick you out of the marriage o. Be careful."

Watch the video below:

Elderly couple married for 51 years trends

