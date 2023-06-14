In a heartwarming TikTok video, an elderly husband and wife were captured walking together on the road, displaying their unwavering love and support for each other

Holding her visually impaired husband's hand, the wife guided him safely as they crossed to the other side of the road

One person shared his experience of loss and expressed admiration for the wife's strength in the comment section

In a sweet video shared by @odumodu_twin7 on TikTok, an elderly husband and wife were captured walking hand in hand on the road.

The husband was visually impaired, but his devoted wife guided him, ensuring their safe passage as they walked on the side of the road.

Elderly couple walks by the roadside, melts hearts. Photo Source: TikTok/@odumodu_twin7

Source: TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The touching video resonated with viewers, with one individual expressing personal loss and admiration for the couple's enduring love.

"That reminds me of my inseparable parents until my dad passed away. Whenever I see my mom, I wonder how she copes without him," a sorrowful comment read.

More social media reaction about the elderly couple show of true love:

@keshwire2 said:

"Their children now are in the club doing DORIME for another girl while mum and dad are suffering in the village LIFE."

@fansygeorge1 noted:

"No be to marry na woman wey go take care of you for old age matter."

@mama.zion noted_:

"Mama, may you continue to be blessed , you didn't forget your fruitful good beginning, you and your husband will end it well and joyfully in good health."

@desmond_emeks said:

"Wow... Will this type of relationship strive today with all these divorces and selfishness everywhere ."

@ezenwamorris0 said:

"This is one of the reasons I decided to marry from Enugu state. These women are wonderful."

@laydeejenny said:

Men wey no gree marry....be ready to cross the road alone when you old o

Watch video

Elderly couple whose love journey stemmed from being mechanics warm hearts in cute video

A Nigerian man identified as Oga Ope and his wife are mechanical engineers, and their love story has inspired people on social media.

Oga Ope said his wife gave him a tough time when he was trying to woo her, adding that he persisted because he knew what he wanted.

Ever since the woman agreed to give Oga Ope a try, their love has been getting stronger by the day and many shared their thoughts on the couple's journey.

Source: Legit.ng