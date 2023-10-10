A video of a boy carrying his little brother on his shoulder to watch TV through a neighbour's window has touched the hearts of netizens

Many Nigerians related to the boys' experience as they reminisced on their tough childhood days

Some concerned netizens also expressed their desire to purchase a television for them if they can be located

A touching video of two brothers watching television through a neighbour's window has evoked nostalgic memories among netizens.

Many individuals shared stories of their childhood struggles and how they went to great lengths to catch a glimpse of television since they didn't have one at home.

Little brothers watch television through neighbour's window Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Netizens' generous intentions to buy television for the little boys

The heartwarming video has sparked a wave of generosity among netizens who watched it on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Touched by the boys' determination to watch TV, many individuals expressed their desire to purchase a television for them if their whereabouts can be determined.

This outpouring of support showcased the compassion and empathy of people coming together to make a positive impact.

Reactions trail video of brothers watching television through a neighbour's window

Netizens have stormed the comments section to pen down emotional statements.

@michelle_of_lagos said:

“And some neighbour children wicked! Immediately they notice you are watching from their window, they will close their curtains. Thank you Lord for this growth even tho we are not there yet but for helping us come this far. I am indeed grateful.”

@instyleshopplus reacted:

“The fact that he carried his kid brother to be able to watch also, melts my heart siblings' love.”

@godwinrobinabebe said:

“Can someone or the person who posted this video DM me by the grace of God I want to buy these children a TV and have it delivered to their house. This video touched my heart understanding how children and teenagers used to gather by our living room window when the inside was filled up with some sitting on the ground on Sunday and Wednesday 4 pm In Benin city to watch Hotel De Jordan and Zebrodaya, as well as papa Ajasco. With love peacefully. And the end of the shows we all start talking about it or replaying it. Just remember the good old days. God bless you Tunde for bringing back to memories things we've forgotten so easily in achieving the good life especially abroad.”

@slimdy_official reacted:

“I will assist with buying them either Gotv or Dstv and a full subscription of 6 months package.”

@w.a.n.d.e. baby said:

“My mum worked at SOS Children village as a cleaner and couldn't afford a Tv for me, I was already crawling and loved watching TV, one day she was coming back home from work and one of her boss (a YT lady) dropped her off and at that moment Dey both saw me crying outside and found out my neighbour's kid hit the door on my hand cuz I was trying to watch TV, hence the tears, the YT lady, Mrs Da Silva or so, can't remember the name picked me up and told my mum to enter the car and she got my mum a SHARP tv with VHS @ home player, since then, my mama Dey make sure she use her last penny to buy the latest form of TV entertainment for us (c c), from VHS to DVD to decoder. I too love that woman, she buys the latest movies and music selections for us, from Celine Dion, Micheal Jackson, NAIJA DJ mix, Indian movies, American movies, NAIJA movies, just name it, so we wnt have to go the neighbor's house. I TOO LOVE THAT WOMAN.”

See the post below:

Little boy sheds tears while watching cartoon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a handsome little boy has melted hearts on social media with his compassionate heart.

In a heartwarming video, the little boy was watching a cartoon on television about some penguins when he discovered that they lost their mother. He broke down in tears and told the little flightless birds not to worry because he will make sure he finds their mother and bring her back to them.

"Look there baby penguins lost their mama, oh don't worry, I hope you find your mama. Oh no. They lost their mama please help. Don't worry I'm gonna find your mama", the little boy said in a sober tone.

Source: Legit.ng