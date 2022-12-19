A mother who could not take it anymore after her son broke two TVs in the house all in the space of one year bought a projector

The woman said that she would not have bought the projector if not that she had pity on the kid

Many people who reacted to a photo of her kid watching his cartoon through the device shared their parenting experiences

A mother with the Twitter handle @aunty_temi has gone online to share a photo of her child who broke two television sets within a year.

The mother said as a remedy to the situation, she had to buy a projector for her kid. In a photo she shared on Twitter, the kid could be seen close to the wall screening his animation.

Many people said that the woman did well buying a projector. Photo source: @aunty_temi

The woman in a subsequent tweet said that she rarely watches TV and just bought the projector because she pitied the kid lacking media entertainment at home.

Many people who reacted to the tweet said that her idea was a thoughtfully creative one.

As at the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 21,000 likes with more than 500 quoted replies.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@___Muna_ said:

"See how he is even placing his hand on the wall ready to strike again."

@ladihd said:

"Hence why we hang our tv on the wall."

@MobolaPeers said:

"I learn to charge my kids for everything they spoil. I just deduct the money from their savings. It makes them very careful and responsible...."

@koredemanuel said:

"He broke 2 TVs? Ah… we’ll be looking at each other ni oh.. I nor go buy anything."

@AmakaAnne_ said:

"Wisdom."

The mother replied:

"Lol just sister, no be Tv I come dey buy for this world."

