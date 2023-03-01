A Nigerian boy has gone viral on TikTok because of how he focused on the TV to monitor the presidential elections

A video seen on TikTok shows how the young boy carefully followed the election result announcement

The boy had a book and pen in his hands while monitoring the results announced at the INEC National Collation Center

A video has shown a child copiously monitoring the 2023 Presidential Elections on television.

In the video posted by @_wuraolaa_, the boy appears to have refused to sleep as he kept vigil to see the outcome.

The boy focused his attention on the TV. Photo credit: TikTok/@_wuraolaa_.

Source: TikTok

The video first showed the boy sitting on the chair with a pen and paper in his hands.

Nigerian boy who monitored presidential elections

His eyes were focused on the television which was tuned to Arise TV where the announcement of the presidential election was beamed live.

At some point, the boy came down from the chair and stayed on the floor with his eyes still focused on the TV.

He had a pen and paper in his hands but his mother clarified that he was actually doing his homework while keeping a tap at the presidential elections.

The video has gone viral and elicited interesting comments from many Nigerians on TikTok.

Reactions from TikTok users

@eneojodgreat said:

"INEC chairman incoming. Na this one be leader of tomorrow."

@is._real commented:

"The guy probably just likes numbers."

@Stephanie Favour said:

"Don't worry bro. We go survive. I got you."

@reychel556 said:

"We need to get these results from Samuel e get why."

@Malik said:

"My papa Dey count am from day one."

@Priscilla said:

"Ahhhhhhhhh. Samuel carry this thing for head ni o. Still carry paper and pen on top."

@Mhojee_xx commented:

"Ahhhh Gen Z don Dey watch news."

Source: Legit.ng