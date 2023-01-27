A mother has shared a video of her emotional little boy who teared up while watching a cartoon at home

In the viral video, the little boy got heartbroken after some penguins lost their mother during a cartoon show on television

While expressing his sadness, the kid stated that he was going to find the mum of the little penguins for them

A handsome little boy has melted hearts on social media with his compassionate heart.

In a heartwarming video, the little boy was watching a cartoon on television about some penguins when he discovered that they lost their mother.

Little boy watches cartoon in tears Photo Credit: @mom_aldie/TikTok

Source: UGC

He broke down in tears and asked the little birds not to worry because he will make sure he finds their mother and bring her back to them.

"Look there baby penguins lost their mama, oh don't worry, I hope you find your mama. Oh no. They lost their mama please help. Don't worry I'm gonna find your mama", the little boy said in a sober tone.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Social media reactions

@Gabby wrote:

"I’ve never seen such a stressed-out toddler before."

@Naomi said:

"He has so many concerns."

@Cindy Del Rosario Hachiya added:

"The way he gets distracted and talks about something else is the cutest."

@Murr commented:

"I just love well-spoken kids sm."

@Jessica reacted:

"So confident telling him they're not penguins not so confident in telling him what they are."

@Sarahsen replied:

"The amount of empathy this little man has shown. The world is going to be okay."

@Lori O'Reilly said:

"Sounds exactly like my son did at that age. Just warning you, he’s finishing his PhD this spring. Does he memorize books? Just curious."

@norahkafunda wrote:

"Did he finally help the penguins find their mama?? Coz I'm so invested in the outcome I so love this young man."

Watch the video below:

Little girl in tears after stepping on snail

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mum has shown her fellow parents on social media how to raise kids with good hearts after she was seen in a video instructing her daughter to apologize after mistakenly stepping on a snail.

In a video posted on TikTok by, @andrewobedient on January 19, the innocent daughter was seen crying profusely after stepping on the snail while her mother asked her to apologize to a sister snail around. The innocent girl heartily asked for forgiveness from a sister snail around saying she has mistakenly k!led her brother.

Many Tiktokers found the video funny. While some praised her mum for raising such a sincere kid, others funnily warned her not to break people's hearts when she grow up.

Source: Legit.ng