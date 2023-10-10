A heartwarming video of young children visiting their auntie and not minding the lack of a sofa in the living room has touched many people

They were happily sitting on the floor and watching a film on a big screen, also on the floor

Their auntie was so impressed by the children’s contentment and affection for her that she decided to record a video and share it on TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

A video that captures the pure and innocent love of young children for their auntie has melted the hearts of many people online.

The video shows the children visiting their auntie’s home and enjoying a film night with her, without caring about the absence of a sofa or any other furniture in the living room.

The children appeared comfy. Photo credit: TikTok/@auntienae95

Source: TikTok

They were content to sit on the bare floor and watch a film on a big screen that was also placed on the floor.

Their auntie was so moved by the children’s happiness and gratitude for her hospitality that she decided to record a video and share it on TikTok, where it quickly went viral.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The video has received thousands of likes and comments from viewers who admired the children’s simplicity and joy, and praised their auntie for giving them a memorable experience.

The video is a beautiful reminder of the importance of family and the joy of simple things in life.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

KaraD16 reacted:

"Look at Nyla B. Just so comfy."

ShortorderCook said:

"Bray said auntie nae is best friend and best chair. I'm so happy for you guys, getting to ragain!! be together."

Jonaye Jones:

"They said YOU are the couch lol."

Only1Tajia:

"They just want to be with auntie nae."

CallmeAngee:

"I call this real love."

Lori Harvey Jr:

"Them your kids too auntie Nae."

Nadja3:

"Y'all are on my fyp everyday and i'm always here for it ilove the way they love you."

User435156312947:

"Them furnitures be taking forever to be delivered."

Kennifer Smith443:

"Looks like they found the perfect."

Nigerian apartment, doesn’t have furniture, sleeps on the floor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, @rons_crib, got many praising her move to become independent when she shared how she was coping in her new apartment.

After renting a place for herself, the lady showed the house looked bare. She lay different clothes on the floor to form a duvet so she could sleep on them.

After padding the floor with thick clothes, she covered them with a wrapper.

Source: Legit.ng