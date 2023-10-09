A hilarious video has gone viral showcasing a young Nigerian lady who first appeared to be pregnant

After a short while, the lady swiftly taking in her stomach, making her baby bump disappear in the video

Massive reactions have trailed the viral clip on TikTok with many wondering if she was pregnant or not

In a video that has sparked widespread debate, a young lady was seen initially displaying what appeared to be a few months baby bump.

However, as the video progressed, she surprised viewers by suddenly taking in her stomach, causing the presumed baby bump to vanish, leaving her with a flat stomach.

Nigerian lady breathes in to get flat tummy in video Photo credit: @yabaleftonline/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Netizens speculate on the authenticity of the baby bump

The video has left many netizens on the TikTok app questioning the authenticity of her pregnancy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Netizens took turns to express their opinions about the video with many claiming that the lady might not be pregnant.

Reactions trail video of lady pushing her tummy inside

There has been a divided social media response, with heated discussions and contrasting viewpoints flooding comment sections.

@slayo_nbudget reacted:

“She's not pregnant, she's just bloated e.”

@burnakash1 reacted:

“God give me a woman that won't embarrass me and my family. I don't need TikTok wife.”

@_twinklee said:

“Holy Molly. This talent is fantabulous.”

@ogirishi_jr reacted:

“Please don't hurt the lil baby on your stomach, thanks.”

@hauley_me reacted:

“Instead of dancing for the gram, fix your roof and ceiling. Roof is leaking. Mold probably growing. Very unhealthy.”

@olajumoke_diya said:

“What it means to hide one's feelings, na hin be this.”

@ucheubah_official reacted:

“Una stomach muscle still dey game, e never weak. I sabi succk belle but since I born e come dey hard me.”

@omega_cruz_ said:

“And una never still Dey fear women.”

@msquaredizz_ reacted:

“Everyday I keep seeing more reasons to fear women is.”

@commanderr_tom said:

“I can do this effortlessly, only issue is the my stomach can't go back inside.”

See the post below:

Woman shows off surprising pregnancy transformation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian woman has surprised netizens with her shocking pregnancy transformation. A trending video making the rounds online showed the epic change in the woman's physical appearance months after she got pregnant.

One of the noticeable physical changes was her nose, which got bigger than the standard size. Her face and lips also looked bigger, and some netizens wondered why pregnancy transformed her so much. While some netizens doubted the video due to the shocking change, others found the video hilarious.

Some mothers also seized the opportunity to talk about their pregnancy stages and how it affected them. Akwenabuoye said: "Hmmmmm, those of you doubting that it's the same person, just dey play! Mine was 10 times worse! But hubby kept insisting that he couldn't notice the transformation while I was pregnant, says maybe it's cos he saw me every day."

Source: Legit.ng